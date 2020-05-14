Moreau sewer delayed — won't be done until 2022

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

MOREAU — The Route 9 sewer project is still chugging along, but COVID-19 delays have finally had an impact.

The project will now be finished in 2022, rather than in 2021.

“There’s still a very good possibility we’ll be able to tie in people at the end of 2021,” Supervisor Todd Kusnierz said.

Tying in the mobile home parks will likely happen last, in 2022, he said.

“Our goal is to get that commercial property online as soon as possible so that those who are looking for property know it is imminent,” he said. “We know they won’t start (building) until sewer is out front.”

Originally the project was to begin this spring, and end before winter in 2021. But the state comptroller’s office took months longer than expected to review the project.

“Even with the comptroller’s delay, we had a good possibility to wrap up the project by the end of 2021,” Kusnierz said.

Then coronavirus hit.

While the town’s engineers kept working from home, they needed approvals from the state Department of Transportation for right-of-ways.