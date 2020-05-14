Moreau sewer delayed — won't be done until 2022

MOREAU — The Route 9 sewer project is still chugging along, but COVID-19 delays have finally had an impact.
The project will now be finished in 2022, rather than in 2021.
“There’s still a very good possibility we’ll be able to tie in people at the end of 2021,” Supervisor Todd Kusnierz said.
Tying in the mobile home parks will likely happen last, in 2022, he said.
“Our goal is to get that commercial property online as soon as possible so that those who are looking for property know it is imminent,” he said. “We know they won’t start (building) until sewer is out front.”
Originally the project was to begin this spring, and end before winter in 2021. But the state comptroller’s office took months longer than expected to review the project.
“Even with the comptroller’s delay, we had a good possibility to wrap up the project by the end of 2021,” Kusnierz said.
Then coronavirus hit.
While the town’s engineers kept working from home, they needed approvals from the state Department of Transportation for right-of-ways.
“That ground down to a slow crawl with everyone working from home,” Kusnierz said.
In good news, the town has now applied for two new grants that could reduce the cost of the project. The project was approved in a referendum vote at a cost of $16 million, but engineers later redesigned the project to be cheaper. It is now estimated at $14.8 million.
Instead of six pump stations, the town will use a low-pressure force main, which allows the town to use just one pump station.
“The town will be providing pumps for the businesses,” Kusnierz said.
The town will buy all the pumps, which is cheaper than building five pump stations.
The cost is divvied up based on each property’s assessment. Because of new development, total assessment for the district is up $9.6 million, which means the cost is going down for original owners.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.