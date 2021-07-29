Moreau sets workshop to discuss solar law

MOREAU — A public workshop to discuss the town’s proposed solar law has been scheduled for next month following a weekslong public comment period that ended last Tuesday.
The proposed law, nearly two years in the making, would dramatically expand where solar panels can be constructed in town, but would block large solar arrays from being built on prime farmland or "soils of statewide significance."
The soils are considered ideal for farming and play a vital role in the town's thriving agricultural district, which has been shrinking in recent years as fluctuating agricultural markets force farmers to sell land to developers.
Under the town’s current law, solar arrays can be constructed only in the town’s industrial park.
Deputy Supervisor Kyle Noonan said the dozens of comments received are currently being compiled and will be reviewed during the Aug. 26 workshop.
A public hearing last month generated a large response from residents, who were divided on whether solar arrays should be constructed on agricultural lands.
Supporters of the current proposal argued the arrays belong in more industrial portions of town and claim the panels will exacerbate the decline of the town's agricultural district.
But opponents argue the law is too restrictive and unfairly blocks some property owners from using their land as they see fit.
A small group of farmers seeking to lease a portion of their land to solar developers have been fighting to remove the prime farmland and "soils of statewide significance" designation from the law.
A group of Moreau farmers are seeking to lease a portion of their land to solar developers in a bid to preserve their family farms. But a proposed law would prevent them from doing so.
Their farms sit adjacent to a nearby transmission line that offers limited capacity for new solar arrays. The solar arrays would be removed after 25 years.
The group argues solar offers them a unique opportunity to generate additional revenue needed to keep their farms out of the hands of developers and onto the next generation.
It's unclear when the town is expected to adopt a final law. The workshop is scheduled for Aug. 26 at 6 p.m. at the Moreau Town Hall.
