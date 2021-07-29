Moreau sets workshop to discuss solar law

MOREAU — A public workshop to discuss the town’s proposed solar law has been scheduled for next month following a weekslong public comment period that ended last Tuesday.

The proposed law, nearly two years in the making, would dramatically expand where solar panels can be constructed in town, but would block large solar arrays from being built on prime farmland or "soils of statewide significance."

The soils are considered ideal for farming and play a vital role in the town's thriving agricultural district, which has been shrinking in recent years as fluctuating agricultural markets force farmers to sell land to developers.

Under the town’s current law, solar arrays can be constructed only in the town’s industrial park.

Deputy Supervisor Kyle Noonan said the dozens of comments received are currently being compiled and will be reviewed during the Aug. 26 workshop.

A public hearing last month generated a large response from residents, who were divided on whether solar arrays should be constructed on agricultural lands.