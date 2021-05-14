Moreau sells old town hall; Children's clothing consignment shop to open at location

MOREAU — A consignment store and a children’s playland will move into the former town hall, which has been vacant since 2013.
Kimberly Henkel, who owns Cuddle Bugs Boutique and Wiggle Worms Playland, bought the building for $159,000.
The building, at 61 Hudson St. in South Glens Falls, is 6,000 square feet.
Currently, Cuddle Bugs Boutique and Wiggle Worms Playland are at two locations, at Wilton Mall and 1433 Route 9.
Henkel contacted the village to get information about permits that could be required to open the same shop at 61 Hudson St. It’s not clear whether she would be moving from Route 9 or adding a third location. However, she said her business is “currently” at 1433 Route 9. It is 4,500 square feet, so the new location will be larger.
At the Route 9 location, Wiggle Worms Playland is inside the children’s clothing consignment store, and parents pay per child to play there. The playlands are designed for children who are 6 months through 7 years old.
On Tuesday, the Town Board voted unanimously to sell the building to Emalee LLC, Henkel’s limited liability corp. The sale must now go through a 30-day waiting period. If no one passes a petition demanding a referendum on the sale, it will go through.
The town tried to sell the building multiple times in the past, to no avail. But the real estate market is hot now, with properties getting snatched up within days of being listed. The Town Board listed the building at $165,000 and announced less than three months later they had a buyer.
On Tuesday, Supervisor Todd Kusnierz said he was pleased to finally get to the point of the 30-day permissive referendum, which is the last step before the sale goes through.
“That is very good news. That will assist us in expanding our recreation holdings,” he said.
The town is buying 54 acres next to the Harry J. Betar Jr. Recreational Park for $175,000. The board agreed to use savings to make the purchase, but to replenish the savings with whatever they made from selling the former town hall.
