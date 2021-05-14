Moreau sells old town hall; Children's clothing consignment shop to open at location

MOREAU — A consignment store and a children’s playland will move into the former town hall, which has been vacant since 2013.

Kimberly Henkel, who owns Cuddle Bugs Boutique and Wiggle Worms Playland, bought the building for $159,000.

The building, at 61 Hudson St. in South Glens Falls, is 6,000 square feet.

Currently, Cuddle Bugs Boutique and Wiggle Worms Playland are at two locations, at Wilton Mall and 1433 Route 9.

Henkel contacted the village to get information about permits that could be required to open the same shop at 61 Hudson St. It’s not clear whether she would be moving from Route 9 or adding a third location. However, she said her business is “currently” at 1433 Route 9. It is 4,500 square feet, so the new location will be larger.

At the Route 9 location, Wiggle Worms Playland is inside the children’s clothing consignment store, and parents pay per child to play there. The playlands are designed for children who are 6 months through 7 years old.

On Tuesday, the Town Board voted unanimously to sell the building to Emalee LLC, Henkel’s limited liability corp. The sale must now go through a 30-day waiting period. If no one passes a petition demanding a referendum on the sale, it will go through.