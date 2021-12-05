Moreau seeks options for sewage treatment

MOREAU — The Town Board is looking at a new option for the treatment of Moreau's wastewater as the sewer line is being installed running south along Route 9. The wastewater would be sent to Wilton Water and Sewer off Exit 16 of the Northway as part of the Saratoga County sewer system.

In October, construction on the $9.3 million project, the biggest public works project in the town's history, began near the corner of Route 197 and Route 9.

The new line has already drawn businesses to the area looking to tie into the new extension and take advantage of the high traffic in the area. In addition to the new Stewart's Shop and Hudson Headwaters buildings on Route 9, Hoffman's Car Wash has purchased a lot near where the construction began.

The town of Moreau currently sends its sewer waste over the river to the city of Glens Falls to be treated with a daily capacity of 190,000 gallons. Moreau currently has more than double the capacity compared to usage, which is 80,000 gallons per day.

While Town Supervisor Todd Kusnierz says the town has "more than enough capacity," the population is growing.

The contract with Glens Falls was not due to be renewed until Dec. 31, 2024, according to Bill Norton, Glens Falls water and sewer superintendent.

"I signed an agreement with Supervisor Kusnierz on Nov. 17 to extend the contract 20 years to Dec. 31, 2034, with no changes in rates or capacity fees," Norton said.

Despite the cost of the new sewer line slated to run to Exit 16, Kusnierz explained that after allotted money in the town budget and a $3.25 million grant from New York state for wastewater projects, the cost left over is almost equal to the cost of the contract with Glens Falls.

"It comes out to be almost a wash, but there are increased benefits in also sending our wastewater to Saratoga County. This would give Moreau a seat at the table in Saratoga County. We have no representation in Glens Falls," he said.

A spirited debate over the future path of the new sewer line being installed ignited between board members prior to the board recently voting 5-1 in favor of a $24,000 survey of the land. Kusnierz and Town Board member John Donohue disagreed about expenses toward the ongoing project.

The difference in opinions was brought to light as the subject to approve an aerial survey of the land along Route 9 in Moreau that is part of the proposed route of the sewer line running south was brought to a vote.

Donohue argued that this was a waste of money as the current agreement with Glens Falls for wastewater treatment had no issues and he cited the $35,000 the board has already spent on a land survey in the past.

Kusnierz accused Donohue of not looking out for the best interest of the town and its residents for discussing the current agreement with the engineer in Glens Falls rather than the engineer in Moreau. He said the residents of Moreau were being "held hostage by the city" with its increasing rates and over-capacity fees.

Donohue said he was just doing research to ensure the board was making an informed decision going forward with the plans for a contract with the county treatment plant.

"I went to the engineer of Glens Falls simply to get the numbers," he said.

Town Board member Alan VanTassel discussed how the additional path for the sewer line would present multiple options for the town of Moreau, similar to the current water mains. The town has connections with both Saratoga County and the town of Queensbury.

Approval of the survey was brought to a vote and passed, with Donohue opposed. There was no further discussion of the possible new contract.

