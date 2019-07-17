MOREAU — The next assessor of the town must be a rare breed.
Town Board members are already interviewing candidates and taking more applications in hopes of finding the right match.
Although Moreau is a small, mostly residential town, its assessment needs are unusually difficult.
It needs an assessor who can go toe-to-toe with hydroelectric plant owners, evaluate a gas-fired co-generation plant and determine the right value for a paper plant.
And it needs one soon. Assessor Peggy Jenkins is retiring July 31.
Terms for every assessor in the state expire in October, which makes this summer an awkward time to look for an experienced person.
But the Town Board is getting good applications, Supervisor Todd Kusnierz said.
“We have received some good applicants interested in the position, and we are continuing to receive new ones. Fingers crossed,” he said.
Still, the board hasn’t picked anyone after holding several interviews. Assessors who haven’t applied yet are encouraged to send in a resume.
The salary is negotiable, but likely $50,000 to $60,000, Kusnierz said.
A potentially key skill: knowledge about hydroelectric plants.
There are three major hydro plants in the town and village: the Spier Falls dam, the Sherman Island dam and the Feeder Dam. They are owned by Erie Boulevard Hydropower and Boralex.
Both generally challenge their assessments every year. The town assessor handles the cases against them, which go to court with some regularity. While it’s true that the town hires an attorney at that stage and the Town Board decides how aggressively to defend the assessments, the assessor plays a key role.
That was clear in 2017, when Jenkins and the Town Board agreed to a settlement in the assessment case with Essity, formerly SCA Tissue. A gas-fired co-generation plant is adjacent to the paper plant, provides some of its power and adds to the complexity of assessing the property.
The paper company is the largest taxpayer in the village.
The Town Board agreed to cut Essity’s assessment nearly in half. The settlement was reached before the appraiser hired by the town completed his appraisal, leading to criticism from local officials.
But Town Board members, after meeting privately with the assessor, said they had conversations with the appraiser and learned they would not be able to defend the company’s $25.5 million assessment. They agreed to lower it to $14 million by 2021.
The tax cut represented 1 percent of the total school tax levy each year and 4 percent of the village’s total tax levy each year.
“I just think my people have been sold down the river,” village Mayor Harry Gutheil told the Town Board after the board voted on the settlement.
In other words, it will be a job fraught with tension. The Town Board is continuing to interview in search of the right match.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.