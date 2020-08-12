Moreau resignations lead to government shake-up

MOREAU — Major changes were made to the town's government Tuesday following the resignation of two key officials.
Town Councilwoman Gina LeClair and Planning Board Chairman Ron Zimmerman both resigned from their respective positions after multiple terms served, citing personal reasons. The resignations were announced during Tuesday's Town Board meeting.
LeClair, who just started her fourth four-year term on the Town Board, submitted her letter of resignation on Tuesday, citing family reasons for her stepping down. Zimmerman resigned on July 21 following 18 years on the Planning Board after accepting a new job out of state, Town Supervisor Todd Kusnierz said.
"This year, unforeseen changes which impact my family will now significantly impact my ability to continue to serve our community as a council member on the Moreau Town Board," LeClair wrote.
Kusnierz thanked both for their years of service and said the pair were instrumental in making Moreau what it is today.
"It will be a huge loss for the town," he said.
The Town Board moved quickly to fill the vacancies, but in doing so, created an additional vacancy on the Planning Board that will likely be filled later this month.
Filling the Town Board position
Alan Van Tassel, a former town councilman who currently serves on the Planning Board, was tapped to fill LeClair's position in an unanimous vote.
But in order to accept the position, he must first resign from the Planning Board, which will create another vacancy on the board.
Van Tassel could not be reached for comment Wednesday, but Kusnierz said he has agreed to accept the position and will likely be resigning sometime next week to assume the Town Board position.
Van Tassel will serve on the board until next year's election.
Van Tassel was appointed to the Planning Board by Kusnierz after the term for Reed Antis expired after serving for six years.
Kusnierz said Van Tassel's previous experience on the board will be key as the town looks to navigate this year's budget process, which has been complicated by a drop in revenue brought on by the coronavirus.
"One of the reasons I think the board was unified in putting Alan in was that we had somebody that is essentially ready to go with previous Town Board experience," he said.
"That will be an asset during the budget process."
Planning Board vacancies addressed
Kusnierz said Van Tassel's position on the Planning Board will likely be filled by Ann Purdue, a lawyer who has served as an alternate on the board since last year.
The Town Board will likely vote to make Purdue a full voting member during its Aug. 25 meeting, he said.
Meanwhile, the Town Board voted unanimously to elevate Meredith Mathias to fill Zimmerman's vacancy on the board, and elevated Peter Jensen to chair the board.
Mathias, a lead environmental scientist for National Grid and a former project manager for Pyramid Network Services, has served as a Planning Board alternate since January 2019.
She will serve on the board until Dec. 21, 2024, when Zimmerman's term was set to expire, Kusnierz said.
Her appointment was praised by the Town Board, who said her knowledge of Planning Board activities will be vital for the town moving forward.
"I think it's a great move for us to make," Councilman Kyle Noonan said. "Her knowledge is second to none."
Kusnierz also said Jensen's appointment to chair the Planning Board will create continuity as the board pushes ahead.
"We have continuity; we have somebody back in the position of chair that has a lot of experience," he said.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.
