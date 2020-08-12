Moreau resignations lead to government shake-up

Alan Van Tassel, a former town councilman who currently serves on the Planning Board, was tapped to fill LeClair's position in an unanimous vote.

But in order to accept the position, he must first resign from the Planning Board, which will create another vacancy on the board.

Van Tassel could not be reached for comment Wednesday, but Kusnierz said he has agreed to accept the position and will likely be resigning sometime next week to assume the Town Board position.

Van Tassel will serve on the board until next year's election.

Van Tassel was appointed to the Planning Board by Kusnierz after the term for Reed Antis expired after serving for six years.

Kusnierz said Van Tassel's previous experience on the board will be key as the town looks to navigate this year's budget process, which has been complicated by a drop in revenue brought on by the coronavirus.

"One of the reasons I think the board was unified in putting Alan in was that we had somebody that is essentially ready to go with previous Town Board experience," he said.

"That will be an asset during the budget process."

Planning Board vacancies addressed