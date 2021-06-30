Moreau residents divided on proposed solar law

MOREAU — A public hearing held Tuesday on a proposed law that would ban large solar arrays on certain agricultural lands made two things clear: Residents are concerned about preserving the town’s agricultural district, but are sharply divided on how to do so.
Around four dozen residents packed the Moreau Municipal Center, where around a dozen voiced concerns about the proposed law that would dramatically expand where the panels can be placed in town.
The law, however, would ban large-scale projects on lands designated as prime farmland, or land that has been identified as ideal for farming, by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The current proposal has been nearly two years in the making and has mixed support among Town Board members, who have offered no timeline as to when a final resolution will be reached.
The Town Board is still soliciting public input on the law. Details on how the board plans to proceed are expected to be revealed later this month.
Those who spoke expressed concerns about saving the town’s shrinking agricultural district, but were evenly divided in their outlook on the role solar energy will play in preserving the land.
Several farmers in town are seeking to lease a portion of their land to solar companies in a bid to generate income and ensure their farms can be passed onto the next generation and out of the hands of developers.
Solar developers argued the projects would be a win-win for the farmers and the town, and would create new revenue sources for both parties.
But some in attendance — including a number of local farmers — argued such deals would only exacerbate the decline of the town’s agricultural district because the panels would prevent the land from being farmed for at least 25 years.
Large-scale solar projects, they said, belong in the more industrial portions of town.
Others raised concerns about how the panels would be disposed of at the end of their lifespan, and suggested those worried about holding onto their land explore options like selling their property rights and leasing their property to larger farm operations.
“Without prime land, you have no agriculture,” said John Arnold, a member of the town’s Planning Board whose family has farmed for generations.
Opposing view
But several residents argued the law as written is too restrictive and unfairly targets farmers whose property is considered prime farmland.
They noted that solar panels are easily recycled and that solar energy will play a pivotal role in the fight against climate change and argued the town has the opportunity to end its dependence on fossil fuels.
Guy Swears, a retired teacher struggling to hold onto his family’s 36-acre farm along Old Westbrook Road, said solar would allow him to make up to 20 times what he currently does leasing the land for $30 an acre.
He said his current income doesn’t cover his property taxes, and the rising costs of materials and equipment are eating away at his savings.
Swears said he fears he will soon be forced to sell the land to a developer, resulting in the loss of agricultural land forever, unless he can move forward with plans to lease around 15 acres of his land to a local solar developer.
“I cannot continue without some kind of supplemental income,” Swears said.
Energy companies speak out
Under current town law, large-scale solar projects are only permitted in the town’s industrial park.
The proposed law, which has taken nearly two years to develop, would dramatically increase the amount of eligible land where solar arrays can stand, from 243 acres to just under 6,400 acres.
But several solar developers in attendance argued that the numbers are misleading since only a few parcels of land in town are suitable to host a community solar farm due to proximity to a nearby transmission line and capacity of the state’s electrical grid.
David Bryne, president of Renua Energy, a Moreau-based clean-energy company, said his company has completed the necessary fieldwork and concluded there is enough capacity to support around four 5-megawatt community solar farms.
Most of the land in the agricultural district is simply not viable to host a solar array for either economic reasons, or because the land sits on a slope, is covered in trees or is home to a wetland.
“Solar cannot be installed everywhere,” Byrne said.
His company is seeking to build four projects in the agricultural district that would take up an average of 20 acres of prime farmland each, he said.
Around 3,700 acres of prime farmland were being farmed as of 2014, according to the Moreau Farmland Protection Plan.
“The benefits exceed the costs,” Byrne said.
Closer but still not finished
Following the hearing, several Town Board members said they were glad to see so many voice their concerns about the law, but offered differing views about the current proposal.
John Donohue believes the law tramples on the rights of property owners and believes the language prohibiting solar arrays on prime farmland needs to be removed entirely.
He added that he doesn't want to see solar panels all over the agriculture district, but believes solar offers a unique opportunity for a few farmers to create a new revenue stream and preserve their land.
"I'm a property-rights guy. I'm a protect-the-soil guy. I want to protect the soil and one way to do it is to be able to keep the farmers farming and to keep things moving," he said.
But board member Kyle Noon said he still has concerns about the impacts building solar arrays on prime farmland would have on the agricultural district.
He said he has yet to make up is mind and doesn't believe the Town Board will reach a final resolution anytime soon.
"We're closer than we were, but we're still not close," he said.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.