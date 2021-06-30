Moreau residents divided on proposed solar law

MOREAU — A public hearing held Tuesday on a proposed law that would ban large solar arrays on certain agricultural lands made two things clear: Residents are concerned about preserving the town’s agricultural district, but are sharply divided on how to do so.

Around four dozen residents packed the Moreau Municipal Center, where around a dozen voiced concerns about the proposed law that would dramatically expand where the panels can be placed in town.

The law, however, would ban large-scale projects on lands designated as prime farmland, or land that has been identified as ideal for farming, by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The current proposal has been nearly two years in the making and has mixed support among Town Board members, who have offered no timeline as to when a final resolution will be reached.

The Town Board is still soliciting public input on the law. Details on how the board plans to proceed are expected to be revealed later this month.

Those who spoke expressed concerns about saving the town’s shrinking agricultural district, but were evenly divided in their outlook on the role solar energy will play in preserving the land.