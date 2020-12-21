Moreau residents ask for truck ban on their road

MOREAU — Residents want trucks to stay off their road, which has become a popular cut-through for garbage trucks.

After the Town Board dismissed their concerns in September, they passed a petition to raise the issue again.

They hope it will be on Tuesday’s Town Board agenda.

At issue is Old West Road, which is being used to get to the Hiram Hollow transfer station. Trucks can use Route 9 and other commercial roads instead, but they save eight minutes by using the residential road.

In a traffic study, an average of 142 heavy vehicles were observed going west on Old West Road every day. At the midday peak, 27% of traffic was heavy vehicles. During business hours, trucks go by every few minutes.

“With the ever-increasing size and volume of heavy vehicles using Old West Road and Washburn Road in the town of Moreau as a shortcut to access a business in the town of Wilton, we the undersigned feel that our rural roads have been turned into truck routes,” the petition reads. “The constant rumbling of heavy trucks, the dust and debris left in their path and the noise created by these trucks daily is adversely affecting our quality of life.”

Fifteen people signed the petition, from 11 different houses on the road.