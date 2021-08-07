Moreau residents argue proposed solar law too restrictive

Under current law, solar arrays can only be constructed in the town’s industrial park.

But a small group of farmers have expressed interest in leasing a portion of their land to solar developers interested in taking advantage of a nearby transmission line that cuts through the area.

The farmers say the revenue generated through the lease agreement would allow them to maintain their property and stave off downstate developers eager to acquire their land to build residential housing units.

A public hearing on the law, nearly two years in the making, was held in June.

Residents at the time were divided on whether to allow arrays in the agricultural district, with about half of those who spoke expressing concerns the panels would have on the agricultural district.

Proponents of the current proposal argued solar arrays would exacerbate the decline of the town's already shrinking agricultural district and said the arrays should be constructed elsewhere.

But several letters received during the comment period argue the solar arrays are critical to preserving farmland.