Moreau residents argue proposed solar law too restrictive

MOREAU — The town’s proposed solar law is too restrictive and must be altered to better accommodate farmers seeking to lease a portion of their land to solar developers, according to dozens of letters officials received during a public comment period to discuss the proposal.
A total of 36 letters were submitted by local residents and stakeholders regarding the proposed law, which would dramatically expand where solar panels can be placed in town, but would prohibit large solar arrays from being constructed on certain soils within the agricultural district.
Just two letters expressed support for banning the arrays on “prime farmland” and “soils of statewide significance,” which are considered ideal for farming and are vital to the town’s shrinking agricultural district.
The law would allow solar panels to be constructed on 40% of land in the agricultural district.
But the remaining letters argue the law is unfair and should be revised in order to accommodate farmers seeking to generate new revenue by leasing a portion of their land to solar developers.
“The choice to farm solar energy on their land is a responsible one, and the town should be very careful about trying to dictate how our farmers can and can’t use their property,” wrote Jim Lewis Jr.
Under current law, solar arrays can only be constructed in the town’s industrial park.
But a small group of farmers have expressed interest in leasing a portion of their land to solar developers interested in taking advantage of a nearby transmission line that cuts through the area.
The farmers say the revenue generated through the lease agreement would allow them to maintain their property and stave off downstate developers eager to acquire their land to build residential housing units.
A public hearing on the law, nearly two years in the making, was held in June.
Residents at the time were divided on whether to allow arrays in the agricultural district, with about half of those who spoke expressing concerns the panels would have on the agricultural district.
Proponents of the current proposal argued solar arrays would exacerbate the decline of the town's already shrinking agricultural district and said the arrays should be constructed elsewhere.
But several letters received during the comment period argue the solar arrays are critical to preserving farmland.
"If a farmer closes up shop and sells out to a downstate developer, none of this prime farmland would be used for farming and then none of this will even matter," wrote Todd Loy.
Joanne Collins questioned if town officials were concerned about protecting farmland or generating additional taxes through new housing developments.
"Do you sincerely want to keep farmland or are you thinking taxes from housing development?" she wrote.
But one resident, Ann Purdue, said solar arrays should be banned from the agricultural district altogether.
In a letter, she argued the panels would prevent farmland from being utilized, which would go against the town's goals to preserving farmland.
"Allowing up to 40% lot coverage by solar project, the proposed law does not consider whether farming is economically or otherwise feasible on the remaining 60%," Purdue wrote.
A workshop to discuss to proposed solar law is scheduled for Aug. 26 at 6 p.m. at the Moreau Town Hall.
