Moreau resident organizing opposition to plans for solar arrays, rail spur in neighborhood

Hooper said he would prefer to have local farmers put up solar energy panels to support their farming businesses. In the draft legislation, commercial arrays would be allowed on some agricultural land.

“I support solar power but not a huge commercial array on some of the nicest land in our town,” Hooper said. “My next step is to organize the group of people that have told me they feel the same way.”

On the rail spur, Hooper also wants to organize his neighbors.

“Many of us were told, when we purchased our properties, that the railroad didn’t own those tracks any more and it would never be used again. Now after we have built homes, decorated our yards, landscaped around railroad tracks, they want to open it back up again. Ridiculous to say the least,” he wrote in a letter to neighbors.

The town asked the county to conduct a feasibility study into reopening the spur. A business that may be moving into the industrial park would have significant truck traffic along that road, and town Supervisor Todd Kusnierz said neighbors would prefer a slow-moving train once or twice a day over the increased truck traffic.