SOUTH GLENS FALLS — New batting cages are coming to Moreau Rec Park.

“We kind of wanted to build something nicer for the program and have a nice legacy that the rec program leaves for the kids,” said Jeff Casey, president of the South Glens Falls Girls Softball Rec Board. “Something that we can say, ‘hey, you know we left it better than when we got it.’”

Casey explained that the board had been planning to rehab the cages for a while, but when a tree fell and demolished the old structure during a bad storm, the race was on.

Casey said they have had a record-breaking number of girls sign up for the program this year.

“We thought we had a pretty good record last year at 192, but we actually increased the number to about 215 this year,” he said.

With that many participants, and with a booked-solid softball season, Casey explained that a designated batting cage area is an essential piece of equipment.

“We’re lucky to have, probably some of the nicest facilities, nicest fields in the entire Capital District,” he said. “A lot of tournaments are hosted there, so you kind of want to warm up and take a couple swings before you play, or throw a couple pitches. This will kind of put you in a protected area with a cage around you. You can kind of take some swings or warm up your pitcher.”

The rec program acts as a sort of proving ground for the wildly successful South Glens Falls Varsity Softball league. Casey said that getting the athletes acclimated with the best facilities and equipment is paramount to marinating a championship organization as they graduate to the high school program.

“Our goal is to just keep that feeder program going and kind of keep reloading the program so they never have to go through a rebuild. We kind of just have them reloaded,” he said.

In addition to keeping the local league going strong, the new cages will also add value to the already high-demand fields from outside organizations looking to rent the space.

“It’s an added value, saying, ‘wow, we need to get a tournament there, look at what they have to offer us,’” Casey said.

Right now, the group is in the planning process, gathering price estimates and planning and zoning code information. Casey estimates the two-lane cages will be 70 feet long, 30 feet wide and cost between $40,000 and $50,000. The cages will be built along the tree line behind Field D. With grant money received from Saratoga County and several over sponsors, he said they’ve got enough in their coffers to start construction as soon as the town planning and zoning board signs off on the project. He said it he hopes to have the units up and operational by the end of the season.

“We’re really excited to work together with them to keep the program going and keep the tradition alive,” he said.

Opening day for the rec season will be April 29. The board plans to hold and opening day parade and exhibition day at the park beginning at 8:30 a.m.