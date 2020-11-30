Moreau rec park expanding beyond traditional sports offerings (copy)

MOREAU — After years of investing in traditional sports — baseball, softball and the like — at Harry J. Betar Jr. Recreational Park, the Town Board is exploring other options.

The latest is disc golf, in response to a request from residents.

“You have to have offerings that are not just your cookie-cutter offerings like a baseball field,” said town Supervisor Todd Kusnierz.

The board recently approved the purchase of disc golf equipment, which will be installed as soon as it arrives, even as winter begins.

Also new to the park are pickleball courts and an accessible playground, with a spray park that was expected to be complete earlier this week (although the water will not be turned on until spring).

The board is also investing in building a new trail near the Hudson River and is putting out a request for proposals to build a second bowl for performances and sporting events. Developer Rich Schermerhorn has already offered to create the bowl, paying for the sand that he would excavate, and other developers may join the effort. The town likely needs at least two developers to excavate sand to make the entire bowl.