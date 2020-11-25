Moreau pursuing sand mining in park

MOREAU — An idea that Moreau Supervisor Todd Kusnierz floated two years ago may be coming true.
Rich Schermerhorn wants to mine sand in Harry J. Betar Jr. Recreational Park to create a space for a second bowl. He’s offered to pay $50,000 for the sand, in addition to removing it.
Kusnierz has long wanted to build a second bowl in the park, creating a unique athletic field. The one there now is very popular.
“There’s such a demand. We can’t meet the demand” for the bowl, he said.
But building one is pricey, so years ago he approached Schermerhorn to see if he wanted to buy sand. Schermerhorn wasn’t interested.
But now, the mining company has run out of sand. It won’t have more until after Jan. 1. So Schermerhorn asked Kusnierz if his mining idea was still possible.
“So he wants this now. He’s very interested in taking loads of sand out of our park at his cost,” Kusnierz told the Moreau Town Board at Tuesday’s meeting.
Schermerhorn needs about 20,000 yards of sand to continue work on his nearby apartment complex.
“It’s probably one-third to one-half of what’s necessary to make the second bowl,” Kusnierz said. “The issue for him is timing. Rich would like to start as soon as two weeks from now.”
The Town Board liked the idea, but the timing is going to be tricky. Town officials need to determine exactly where the bowl should be placed and figure out a safe path for heavy equipment to use.
The board also needs to work out a contract — Schermerhorn has proposed $40 per load for 1,250 loads — and then get it approved at the next Town Board meeting, on Dec. 8.
If approved, the bowl will only be about half-dug by the end of December. Then the Town Board will have to decide whether to seek out other potential buyers, to finish the job, or pay to have the work done. After that, next spring, the bowl would have to be seeded. The town could also create a playing field at the bottom.
Then it would be a natural amphitheater, perfect for spectators watching sports games or performances.
