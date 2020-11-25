Moreau pursuing sand mining in park

MOREAU — An idea that Moreau Supervisor Todd Kusnierz floated two years ago may be coming true.

Rich Schermerhorn wants to mine sand in Harry J. Betar Jr. Recreational Park to create a space for a second bowl. He’s offered to pay $50,000 for the sand, in addition to removing it.

Kusnierz has long wanted to build a second bowl in the park, creating a unique athletic field. The one there now is very popular.

“There’s such a demand. We can’t meet the demand” for the bowl, he said.

But building one is pricey, so years ago he approached Schermerhorn to see if he wanted to buy sand. Schermerhorn wasn’t interested.

But now, the mining company has run out of sand. It won’t have more until after Jan. 1. So Schermerhorn asked Kusnierz if his mining idea was still possible.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“So he wants this now. He’s very interested in taking loads of sand out of our park at his cost,” Kusnierz told the Moreau Town Board at Tuesday’s meeting.

Schermerhorn needs about 20,000 yards of sand to continue work on his nearby apartment complex.