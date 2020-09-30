Related to this story
Four more Washington County residents have been arrested for allegedly growing marijuana plants as part of the state police’s ongoing enforcement efforts.
A Hartford man was arrested on Friday for allegedly overdosing while he was caring for two children.
State police are investigating the death of a hiker on Sunday on Hadley Mountain.
The man who shot and killed his wife in their Corinth home while cleaning a gun in 2018 remains on paid leave from his teaching job.
A sign in the window of New Way Lunch's Glens Falls restaurant scared people into thinking it was closing for good. But the owners say they are simply in a "wait and see" mode during the pandemic.
The medical center project at Exit 18 is facing cancellation because Glens Falls Hospital affiliated with Albany Medical Center.
A woman who killed her fiancé after driving under the influence and crashing her car will spend 1 1/2 to 4 1/2 years in prison.
A Clifton Park man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly sexually assaulting a jogger on the Zim Smith Trail.
The woman was issued an appearence ticket and released.
A third person has been arrested in a scheme to cash stolen checks.