Moreau prepares for surge of Route 9 buyers

MOREAU — In anticipation of a surge in commercial land purchases on Route 9, the Town Board will pay GAR Associates $70,000 for help with commercial valuation.

The company will assist in determining the correct values for land that is suddenly worth much more because of the sewer. Work to build the sewer begins this year, but the construction project will take two years to complete.

The town needs help “as we start having more commercial real estate transactions occurring,” Supervisor Todd Kusnierz said.

The town must finish its next assessment roll by July, and GAR’s contract expires on July 31.

GAR will act as a consultant on commercial assessments. It will also visit selected sites, create digital sketches and take photos to defend the proposed assessments.

The town may be expecting challenges to some of those assessments, because the contract also asks GAR to help the Board of Assessment Review, which hears tax cases on Grievance Day.

“We are adding additional services,” Kusnierz said, adding that the expense was in the budget because of the sewer project.

“I anticipate some need for more services,” he said.