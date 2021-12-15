Moreau plans to opt out of cannabis sales

MOREAU — The Town Board plans to adopt a local law to opt out of retail cannabis dispensaries in the town by Dec. 31.

Town Supervisor Todd Kusnierz said the board was only planning to opt out of cannabis sales until the state established regulations and more information becomes available to the town.

"My concern is the agency assigned to oversee cannabis sales has not been established in New York, nor have rules or regulations been adopted," Kusnierz said in a board meeting on Tuesday.

The Town Board has three options regarding the cannabis regulations for Moreau:

Opt out of marijuana retailers in the town;

Opt out of on-site consumption;

Opt out of both.

South Glens Falls resident Brigid Martin urged the board to reconsider.

"You are not opting out of having marijuana in the town of Moreau. You are opting out of retail dispensaries and/or on-site consumption," Martin stated at the meeting.

Martin is a former member of the South Glens Falls Planning Board and is now the town historian for Moreau. She also runs a Moreau community Facebook page for the residents of the town to interact and share news.

Martin is a pro-legalization advocate. She said after working for a CBD company in Saratoga, she has personally seen the benefits that can be provided by cannabis and hemp use.

In a follow-up interview, Martin stated that the extensive application process the state has implemented for businesses wishing to offer retail sales of marijuana was proof that New York has already established rules and regulations regarding the sale of cannabis.

Kusnierz said the best option for the town at this time, would be to opt out.

"If we take no action, in turn we have no control," he said.

The board members agreed to schedule a public hearing on the matter for Dec. 22 at 5:45 p.m., followed by a meeting regarding the local law to ban marijuana retailers.

This opt-out hearing announcement follows by several weeks the submission of a proposal from Cerrone Builders to construct a $4 million, 30,000-square-foot cannabis growing and processing facility in the Moreau Industrial Park. The addition of this facility would not violate the local law to opt out of marijuana sales, if passed.

