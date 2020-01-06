Moreau plans indoor pool, boating center, lean-tos in expanded rec offerings

MOREAU — An indoor pool is now on the town’s list of goals.
In the town’s first-ever five-year parks and recreation plan, the pool is listed without a date for completion. To pay for it, the plan proposes a partnership with the South Glens Falls Central School District.
It is described as a multimillion-dollar project. The Town Board unanimously approved the five-year plan last week, but that doesn't guarantee that every item in the plan will get done in five years.
The region doesn’t have any municipal-owned indoor pools, though hotels, the YMCA and many high schools have pools.
But a town pool would help accomplish the plan’s goal of providing year-round recreation to all ages.
Other unique proposals in the plan include building a boating center on the Hudson River off Nolan Road, where the town owns a piece of waterfront property, and adding lean-tos to allow camping nearby.
Other new facilities in the plan include a dog park with a waterfront connection, a BMX bicycle and skateboard park, building an obstacle course and a disc golf course in the woods, and adding miniature golf, a driving range, bocce ball courts and horseshoe pits at Betar Recreational Park.
The plan starts by comparing Moreau to its closest neighbors: Queensbury and Wilton.
Both have many more recreational offerings than Moreau.
The town has both money and land to use for recreation. But in the past, any project has gotten bogged down for years as Town Board members debated whether the work should be done.
Now, with a five-year plan, there is finally a path to follow, Supervisor Todd Kusnierz said.
“We think it charts a path to the future,” he said.
The new recreation plan focuses on property the town owns but hasn’t used, from riverfront land to equipment that has been left in storage because residents don’t know they can borrow it.
At one point, the plan says the town should do “more equipment promotion — get everything out of storage — snowshoes, cross-country skis, kayaks, etc.”
The town also provides free ice skates at its ice-skating rink, which is even lit up for night skating. But many residents don’t even know the rink exists.
The plan urges the Town Board to change that.
In fact, that’s the first step in the plan — increased communication. The plan devotes eight action items, a full page, to that goal. Plan writers suggested the Town Board begin by advertising what is available now, using new signs, brochures, mailers, ads, email sign-ups, cross-promotions, the town website and social media.
The plan also proposes that the town develop what it has, including the Nolan Road riverfront, the old town hall in South Glens Falls and the former sheriff substation, which is now vacant.
The old town hall should become a “teen tech area,” according to the plan, while the sheriff’s substation should be converted into a business incubator.
At the existing facilities, mainly the Betar Recreational Park, the plan calls for more public events, including concerts, movie nights and a farmers market near a fenced community garden. The plan also calls for a pavilion to house the farmers market.
At the ice-skating rink, the plan calls for two main improvements: covering the rink, so that snow, hail and some rain won’t ruin the ice, and adding a second rink with walls and lights for hockey games only.
In new trails, the plan calls for creating trails for horses, building walking trails that connect to other trail systems and converting the disused railway into a walking trail to connect the town to the village.
The plan also suggests some unusual ways to pay for it all.
The town should sell naming rights and sell off some assets to develop others, according to the plan.
The town also has some cash because it collects park funds from each residential subdivision developer.
The Town Board set aside $121,000 from that park fund in this year’s budget in anticipation of the five-year plan.
The funds will pay for a pickleball court, a paved trail by the river off Nolan Road, improvements to fields four and seven at Betar Recreational Park, and a pole barn for recreation equipment.
