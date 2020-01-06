Moreau plans indoor pool, boating center, lean-tos in expanded rec offerings

Other new facilities in the plan include a dog park with a waterfront connection, a BMX bicycle and skateboard park, building an obstacle course and a disc golf course in the woods, and adding miniature golf, a driving range, bocce ball courts and horseshoe pits at Betar Recreational Park.

The plan starts by comparing Moreau to its closest neighbors: Queensbury and Wilton.

Both have many more recreational offerings than Moreau.

The town has both money and land to use for recreation. But in the past, any project has gotten bogged down for years as Town Board members debated whether the work should be done.

Now, with a five-year plan, there is finally a path to follow, Supervisor Todd Kusnierz said.

“We think it charts a path to the future,” he said.

The new recreation plan focuses on property the town owns but hasn’t used, from riverfront land to equipment that has been left in storage because residents don’t know they can borrow it.

At one point, the plan says the town should do “more equipment promotion — get everything out of storage — snowshoes, cross-country skis, kayaks, etc.”