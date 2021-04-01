Moreau planning to increase fees for developers

MOREAU — Fees for planning and zoning board applications may soon go up substantially.

Town Board members agreed Tuesday that they need to increase the fees, though they have not yet voted on a specific rate hike.

“We’re on the precipice. There’s going to be projects that require deep review,” Supervisor Todd Kusnierz said. “The taxpayers shouldn’t have to foot that entire review.”

Board member J.D. Donohue looked into the fee schedules for neighboring municipalities and towns of similar size. He told the board that no one had fees as low as Moreau.

The data was convincing, Kusnierz said.

“What we have found is in Saratoga County, for a town of our size, our fees are very minimal as compared to the work required in reviews,” he said.

He is in favor of increasing fees “across the board” for all development-related applications.

