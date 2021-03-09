Moreau Planning Board wants farmland protected from solar panels

MOREAU — The Moreau Planning Board got its first look at the draft solar law Monday, and it didn’t love it.

The draft law, which is supported by some but not all of the Town Board members, would allow hundreds of solar panels to be erected on farmland, with some limitations.

Those limitations include banning solar panels on prime farmland, which some Town Board members say is too restrictive.

Planning Board members said every acre of farmland is valuable, prime soils or not, and that the comprehensive plan should be amended to emphasize farmland protection.

At a Zoom meeting Monday, they discussed what rules they would want to have in place when they get their first application for an array of solar panels.

The arrays are usually more than 200 panels, ground-mounted and intended to be removed in about 40 years, they were told.

“That’s a lot of panels,” one board member said.

The panels are considered “temporary,” but Zoning Administrator Jim Martin warned them to look at them as quasi-permanent structures.

“Forty years — in as much as it may not be a permanent use, it is not what I think of as a temporary use either,” he said.