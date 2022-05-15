Moreau Planning Board to seek independent review of proposed Biochar plant

MOREAU — After hearing numerous concerns from many residents during a public hearing on Thursday, Moreau Planning Board voted in favor of an independent review of Saratoga Biochar Solutions, potentially slowing down the plant's application process.

The alternative waste treatment facility, which would be built in the Moreau Industrial Park, would take biosolids from waste and turn them into carbon fertilizer using extreme heat in an oxygen-less environment — a process known as pyrolysis.

In a previous Post-Star article, Biochar President Bryce Meeker and CEO Raymond Apy said they had found a way to turn waste into a useful product while emitting less greenhouse gases than the alternative waste control methods: landfills and incineration.

The project was originally proposed in May of last year, and the application has gone through 13 steps leading up to Thursday's hearing, which was the second public hearing for the project.

The meeting was well-attended; the small room was completely full with many having to stand. There were approximately 50 to 60 people there.

Part of the application process involved the company undergoing an environmental review process by the state Department of Environmental Conservation under SEQR, or the state Environmental Quality Review Act.

The DEC completed the process and submitted a "negative declaration," meaning that the DEC determined that Saratoga Biochar's plant operations would not have any adverse affects on the environment.

Despite this, many people have spoken out against the plant, in particular their concerns regarding pollution from heating PFAS, a group of manufactured chemicals used in industry and consumer products that have been linked to adverse effects in humans.

Some voiced their distrust and doubts in the DEC's regulatory procedures.

"When we asked the company if they would consider continuous emissions monitoring based on the concerns of residents, they deflected to DEC regulations five times. The DEC, as was said at the Planning Board meeting, doesn't have to report its findings to the town. So if they (Biochar) are out of compliance, we may not even know. That's an issue for our town," Putnam Central School District Superintendent Matt Boucher.

Throughout the course of the hearing, many called for an independent review, suggesting that many in the room shared this distrust.

"I've been a superintendent for 18 years. My county trusts me to make decisions on the behalf of children. There is zero chance that this would ever pass in the community where I work in," Boucher added.

Other concerns that were shared were bad odors that could emanate from such a plant, as well as noise levels, as the plant has proposed to run around the clock.

A lifelong Moreau resident brought up a case concerning the wood-chip plant in the Kingsbury Industrial Park.

"Since 2015, there have been 15 noise complaints for exceeding decibel levels in their code," she said.

"Why is this town considering adding another plant that has no history to a town that already has had a very negative history with other plants?" the resident asked.

She added that there is a high concentration of cancer in the county.

Some were concerned that Moreau roads would be filled with trucks transporting biosolids all day long.

One person said they would be embarrassed by the smell of sewage burning.

Out of approximately 10 to 12 speakers, with the exception of Apy and Meeker, two people spoke in favor of the project.

One woman said she was an engineer and claimed that she would welcome the plant in her backyard. She said there's a lot of misunderstanding surrounding the proposed plant, but she did not offer much scientific evidence in the way of explaining how the plant works.

Meeker, Biochar's president, reiterated that the plant would not burn the solid waste, but, instead, gas would be heated up to a temperature that breaks down the chemical composition of the biosolids.

Apy, Biochar's CEO, said that the biosolids the company would be transporting and using are not hazardous, despite the potential presence of PFAS.

After the comments from the public, both Apy and Meeker gave concluding statements, which focused on abating the concerns of residents.

If the plant is approved, this would be Saratoga Biochar's first facility. Both Meeker and Apy asked the Planning Board and residents to give them a chance to earn their trust.

Planning Board member Ann Purdue motioned to rescind the original environmental review, which did not pass in a 4-2 vote.

The board did, however, unanimously pass a motion to seek an independent review.

The next step is for the board to collect a list of issues an independent reviewer will evaluate. There will be a follow-up on this matter in a June meeting.

Drew Wardle is a reporter for The Post-Star. You can contact him at 518-681-7343 or email him at dwardle@poststar.com.

