Moreau Planning Board raises concerns about marijuana-growing facility

MOREAU — A proposal to construct a marijuana growing complex along Route 9 sparked concerns among Planning Board members on Monday, who questioned whether such a facility should be built in a commercial corridor.
Cerrone Builders is seeking to construct a 30,000-square-foot single-story warehouse on a 43-acre parcel at 1588-1590 Route 9, across the street from its headquarters. The company has owned the property since 2005, according to Saratoga County property records.
The company would lease the building to a Massachusetts-based cannabis company that would use it for growing and processing cannabis for sale to local dispensaries, according to Joseph Dannible, an architect with Environmental Design Partnership, which is overseeing the project.
It's unclear if the operation would focus on medical or recreational cannabis.
Dannible said it’s likely half the space would be used to grow the plants and the rest to process and manufacture the product.
The project is expected to cost $4 million.
But Planning Board members expressed worries about allowing such a facility in the town’s commercial corridor, since it would be used to manufacture goods instead of retail sales.
Concerns were also raised about odors from the facility and the impact on local residents and nearby businesses.
Dannible, who did not name the company seeking to lease the warehouse, said its executives have no plans to use the space as a retail dispensary, but noted the location’s access to water and sewer were a factor in choosing the location.
“The building will be used for the growing of cannabis as well as the manufacturing and processing for distribution to retail facilities,” he said.
He added that the company would likely address any issues pertaining to odor with air filters.
Cerrone Builders did not return a phone call seeking comment.
Work on the town’s sewer extension has been moving at a rapid pace since starting earlier this year and is currently ahead of schedule.
The project, expected to be completed next year, has drawn the interest of several businesses seeking to move into the Route 9 corridor.
Planning Board members suggested this project would be better suited for the town's industrial park, which also has access to sewer and water.
The project, which requires a special use permit from the town's Zoning Board, was tabled.
Site plans call for a loading dock and parking to accommodate 40 vehicles, as well as an access road leading from Route 9.
The project would utilize just 6 acres of the property. Dannible said it’s unclear how the remaining property would be used.
No date has been set for the project to come before the Planning Board again.
