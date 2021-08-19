Moreau Planning Board raises concerns about marijuana-growing facility

MOREAU — A proposal to construct a marijuana growing complex along Route 9 sparked concerns among Planning Board members on Monday, who questioned whether such a facility should be built in a commercial corridor.

Cerrone Builders is seeking to construct a 30,000-square-foot single-story warehouse on a 43-acre parcel at 1588-1590 Route 9, across the street from its headquarters. The company has owned the property since 2005, according to Saratoga County property records.

The company would lease the building to a Massachusetts-based cannabis company that would use it for growing and processing cannabis for sale to local dispensaries, according to Joseph Dannible, an architect with Environmental Design Partnership, which is overseeing the project.

It's unclear if the operation would focus on medical or recreational cannabis.

Dannible said it’s likely half the space would be used to grow the plants and the rest to process and manufacture the product.

The project is expected to cost $4 million.

But Planning Board members expressed worries about allowing such a facility in the town’s commercial corridor, since it would be used to manufacture goods instead of retail sales.