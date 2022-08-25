Moreau Planning Board approves controversial biochar project

MOREAU — The Moreau Planning Board on Thursday voted 4-2 to approve the carbon fertilizer factory proposed for the town’s industrial park.

The project was opposed by a large number of town residents and local environmentalists due to the risk of PFAS, a harmful carcinogen, contaminating the area, as well as concerns of noise and air pollution.

Members of the resident-formed group Not Moreau came out in protest before the final vote, many of them holding yellow signs like those seen on lawns in the town.

The proposed plant would have trucks transporting sewage waste to the plant multiple times a day, taking in 15% of New York state’s waste.

The company, Saratoga Biochar, has repeatedly assured the public that its process has been approved in New York and that it will continue to comply with state Department of Environmental Conservation regulations and testing while operating in the town.

At the last meeting in July, board members were prepared to vote on a resolution approving the plant. However board member Ann Perdue read a multi-page statement aloud that convinced fellow board members to ask Biochar for an additional 45 days to draft a resolution.

Perdue urged her peers to reconsider an independent study to find out more about this process most are unfamiliar with that involves using biosolid waste.

