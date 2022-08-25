 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Moreau Planning Board approves controversial biochar project

  • 0

MOREAU — The Moreau Planning Board on Thursday voted 4-2 to approve the carbon fertilizer factory proposed for the town’s industrial park.

The project was opposed by a large number of town residents and local environmentalists due to the risk of PFAS, a harmful carcinogen, contaminating the area, as well as concerns of noise and air pollution.

Members of the resident-formed group Not Moreau came out in protest before the final vote, many of them holding yellow signs like those seen on lawns in the town.

The proposed plant would have trucks transporting sewage waste to the plant multiple times a day, taking in 15% of New York state’s waste.

The company, Saratoga Biochar, has repeatedly assured the public that its process has been approved in New York and that it will continue to comply with state Department of Environmental Conservation regulations and testing while operating in the town.

At the last meeting in July, board members were prepared to vote on a resolution approving the plant. However board member Ann Perdue read a multi-page statement aloud that convinced fellow board members to ask Biochar for an additional 45 days to draft a resolution.

Perdue urged her peers to reconsider an independent study to find out more about this process most are unfamiliar with that involves using biosolid waste.

Check back at poststar.com for more on this story and a full story will appear in Saturday’s Post-Star print edition.

Jana DeCamilla is a staff writer who covers Moreau, Queensbury, and Lake George. She can be reached at 518-742-3272 or jdecamilla@poststar.com.

Biochar protesters

Biochar protesters

Protesters line the entrance to Moreau Town Hall on Thursday afternoon in opposition to the proposal by Saratoga Biochar construct a carbon fe…

