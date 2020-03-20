You are the owner of this article.
Moreau park staying open, without maintenance


From the Cuomo orders all non-essential businesses closed series
Betar Park

One of the pavilions at the Harry J. Betar Recreational Park is shown during the winter. The park is not fully set up for spring use, but will stay open even though the rec staff must go home under Gov. Andrew Cuomo's order.

 Kathleen Moore,

MOREAU — The workers who maintain Moreau’s park —  trimming trees, mowing lawns and landscaping — are all officially not "essential."

So the Harry J. Betar Jr. Recreational Park park will stay open, but they won’t be working there, Supervisor Todd Kusnierz said.

“With kids and parents being home, in close proximity to each other, if I am able, I am going to continue to keep our recreation open,” he said. “But with 100% non-essential (workers) sent home, it is almost impossible to maintain our park.”

The park will be posted to make it clear that people cannot gather in groups, including playing team sports.

“It’s for solitary use of the park,” he said. “Basketball teams playing, baseball practice — that can’t happen.”

As long as the state parks are open, he will keep the town park open, he added.

“People are confined, essentially, to their homes. And kids are there with them. I am sympathetic,” he said. “But, obviously, foremost is my concern for health and safety.”

You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.

