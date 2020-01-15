Moreau park pavilion rental cost increasing

MOREAU — The town is going to raise money for park improvements by charging non-residents who want to use the pavilions at Harry J. Betar Jr. Recreational Park.

Residents will have to pay, too, but only $10. Non-residents must pay $85.

In 2019, the pavilions were “rented” for free by residents 140 times, while non-residents paid $35 to rent the pavilions 44 times.

But pavilions in nearby areas cost much more, the Town Board learned at Tuesday’s board meeting.

Glens Falls charges $85, Wilton charges $100 and Saratoga Springs charges $400. Malta and Greenfield are the lowest in the area at $50.

The recreation committee had recommended an increase to $60, but board member John Donohue said it should be at least as much as Glens Falls.

“I think $60 is too cheap for non-residents, people not paying taxes,” Donohue said. “We have a facility like no other. I’d just as soon let the outsiders pay for it.”

Board member Gina LeClair agreed.

“Last year we spent $2,000 or $3,000 on new barbecues at the pavilions,” she said. “It would be nice to have a little money to build more.”