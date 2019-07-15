{{featured_button_text}}
Former Moreau Town Hall

The former Moreau Town Hall stands at the corner of 5th and Hudson streets in the village of South Glens Falls, as seen in 2010. 

MOREAU — The Town Board is serious about keeping the former Town Hall.

After years of unsuccessful marketing to sell it, Supervisor Todd Kusnierz reversed course and said in May that he wanted to keep it.

Now the Town Board is investing into the upkeep of the building too.

The board agreed to spend $3,100 to repair the slate roof, where there are numerous broken and missing slates. The work will also include repairing crown molding and fascia.

The building, at 61 Hudson St. in the village of South Glens Falls, was used until the new Town Hall was built in 2013.

It has been vacant since then. Among the many problems with the building is that it is not accessible to disabled people. There is a ramp at the entrance, but the only bathrooms are downstairs.

However, it is centrally located in South Glens Falls, and there isn’t a lot of vacant land the town could buy in the village to build a similar building if needed. It has 5,500 square feet.

Kusnierz envisions turning the building into a business incubator, offices for department heads or a recreation department expansion.

Of course, the new Town Hall on Reynolds Road, which has 11,000 square feet, was built with the intention of not needing more space elsewhere. The new building is next to a large building now being rented as a Head Start preschool, and there is ample land for additions as well.

But that wouldn’t help the town if officials wanted a space in the village.

