Moreau officials seek to crack down on transfer station scofflaws

MOREAU — Residents are dumping trash without paying for it at the town transfer station, to the point where the town may hire a part-time employee just to watch people while they toss bags of garbage.

Town officials raised prices at the station this year, along with extending the hours of operation, in an effort to avoid losing money on the service.

But some users are not cooperating.

“The revenue didn’t match up to what’s going into the (trash) compactor down below,” said Supervisor Todd Kusnierz at Tuesday’s Town Board meeting.

Making matters worse, some people are contaminating the recycling bins by tossing in trash “and driving away without paying for it,” Kusnierz said.

He spoke to the transfer station staff about his “very serious concern” that users need to be watched more closely.

“We don’t have necessary oversight between the booth, where people pay for what they’re bringing in, and verification of the area where they’re depositing it,” he said.

Transfer staff proposed that the town hire another part-time employee to watch users while they dump their trash, recycling and yard waste.