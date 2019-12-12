Moreau officials seek to crack down on transfer station scofflaws

MOREAU — Residents are dumping trash without paying for it at the town transfer station, to the point where the town may hire a part-time employee just to watch people while they toss bags of garbage.
Town officials raised prices at the station this year, along with extending the hours of operation, in an effort to avoid losing money on the service.
But some users are not cooperating.
“The revenue didn’t match up to what’s going into the (trash) compactor down below,” said Supervisor Todd Kusnierz at Tuesday’s Town Board meeting.
Making matters worse, some people are contaminating the recycling bins by tossing in trash “and driving away without paying for it,” Kusnierz said.
He spoke to the transfer station staff about his “very serious concern” that users need to be watched more closely.
“We don’t have necessary oversight between the booth, where people pay for what they’re bringing in, and verification of the area where they’re depositing it,” he said.
Transfer staff proposed that the town hire another part-time employee to watch users while they dump their trash, recycling and yard waste.
But board members aren’t sure if that’s the way to go. They have also been discussing adding security cameras. They might be able to run a line from the Highway Department next door, bringing internet to the station, and use it to allow them to watch the cameras in real time from the station’s booth. Internet could also allow the station to take credit and debit cards, rather than just cash.
“A potential part-time employee — do we want to hold off on that while we move forward with video monitoring? I don’t know if the camera would help us with that, and then we wouldn’t need a new individual?” Kusnierz asked.
Board member Kyle Noonan said a person needs to be on hand to intervene.
“All a camera would do is confirm what we know, we are not checking enough bags,” he said, referring to the fact that people “check in” a certain number of trash bags but then dump more bags.
An employee could count the bags as they are dumped and require payment for the additional bags, he said.
Board members agreed to consider hiring someone at their next meeting, which will be held on Thursday, Dec. 19, at 7 p.m.
