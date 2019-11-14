{{featured_button_text}}
Moreau preparing for development

An aerial view looking south on Route 9 in Moreau as the road nears Northway Exit 17, with Route 197 intersecting at the bottom right, is seen last August. The sewer will be constructed along this portion of Route 9, and officials hope the wooded areas will then be developed.

 Shawn LaChapelle, Special to The Post-Star

MOREAU — Months of delay in getting state approval for the Route 9 sewer district project has led to an estimated $1 million cost increase, Supervisor Todd Kusnierz said.

“In the construction world, time is money,” he said.

The Town Board approved design changes Tuesday that cuts $1 million from the project.

The change is not expected to impact property owners, Kusnierz said.

The original project was going to use a gravity-flow system. Now it will be a pressurized system, with pumps to keep liquid moving.

“Gravity flow is more expensive because you use bigger pipes,” Kusnierz said.

A pressurized system is much smaller.

“You don’t have to disturb as much area,” Kusnierz said. “This minimizes right of way acquisition.”

The sewer project is still on track to begin next year and finish in the end of 2021.

Town officials had expected approval from the state Comptroller’s Office by December 2018. It didn’t come until last April.

That meant the town could not move forward with financing and bidding during the off-season. It pushed the project at least six months behind schedule, but Kusnierz said it will be finished on time.

“On time and under budget,” he said.

Property owners narrowly approved a $16 million construction project for the sewer. But the referendum authorized only $16 million as “the maximum amount.”

Going above that could have required another vote.

There’s no telling how that would have gone. The original vote passed by just three votes, 32-29. There were 79 eligible voters, so 78 percent of the electorate participated.

