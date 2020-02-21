Moreau official pushes for tax exemption for poor, disabled town residents

MOREAU — Town Board member John Donohue is not dropping the idea of the tax exemption that got him accused of corruption two weeks ago.

The exemption, which would run from 5% to 50% of property assessment for the purposes of calculating town taxes, would help those who receive Social Security Disability Insurance and have a very low household income but are not yet seniors. There is another exemption, already in place in Moreau, for disabled seniors.

Donohue was criticized when he suggested the exemption because a resident who later supported Donohue’s campaign for Town Board also asked for the exemption.

Donohue said the exemption was worth considering since it could be helpful to a number of Moreau residents. Town Supervisor Todd Kusnierz accused him of only proposing the idea because the resident, Dominic Tom, was a supporter.

Donohue stressed that the exemption would not just help one person.

“I’m not doing it for Dominic Tom. I don’t even know if he’s eligible,” Donohue said. “I’m doing it for people that are less fortunate in the town.”