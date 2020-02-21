Moreau official pushes for tax exemption for poor, disabled town residents

MOREAU — Town Board member John Donohue is not dropping the idea of the tax exemption that got him accused of corruption two weeks ago.
The exemption, which would run from 5% to 50% of property assessment for the purposes of calculating town taxes, would help those who receive Social Security Disability Insurance and have a very low household income but are not yet seniors. There is another exemption, already in place in Moreau, for disabled seniors.
Donohue was criticized when he suggested the exemption because a resident who later supported Donohue’s campaign for Town Board also asked for the exemption.
Donohue said the exemption was worth considering since it could be helpful to a number of Moreau residents. Town Supervisor Todd Kusnierz accused him of only proposing the idea because the resident, Dominic Tom, was a supporter.
Donohue stressed that the exemption would not just help one person.
“I’m not doing it for Dominic Tom. I don’t even know if he’s eligible,” Donohue said. “I’m doing it for people that are less fortunate in the town.”
Donohue is now pursuing the idea and has asked the town assessor to give him an estimate of the number of people who would be eligible for the exemption so that the Town Board can consider the tax impact.
The exemption is widely offered. But it has such a low income maximum that very few people qualify.
In Glens Falls, 10 to 15 people get it each year, said Assessor Susan McEnaney.
There, the household income limit is $25,900. Those who make less than $17,500 get a 50% exemption on their assessment for the purposes of calculating city taxes. At the top limit, the exemption is 5%.
Each municipality can decide the income maximum, and the exemption only applies to school taxes if the district agrees to offer it.
You have free articles remaining.
In Queensbury, the income maximum is $23,199. Only three town residents get the exemption.
“It’s low income,” Assessor Teri Ross emphasized.
It only affects town taxes in Queensbury, which is why she thinks the Town Board hasn’t increased the income requirement.
“For a long time, Queensbury didn’t have a town tax. That may be why it hasn’t been looked at,” she said.
In Malta, which is about the same size as Moreau, eight residents have the exemption.
Others have tried to apply but make too much money, said assessment clerk Linda Duprey.
“A good share of them get SSD (Social Security Disability Insurance) and some other income, and that puts them over the top,” she said. “Rental income, annuities, everything counts.”
The fact that the whole household income counts is also a barrier for many applicants. Of the eight people with the exemption, seven live alone. Only one couple qualifies.
Donohue wants to know how many people would be eligible in Moreau because he suspects the tax impact would be negligible.
“Queensbury, Glens Falls, Malta, Galway, they all have it. And they have like six people that take advantage of it,” he said.
He noted that it is similar to the exemption for seniors with disabilities, and would help the very poor.
There are numerous property tax exemptions offered around the state, including ones for veterans, seniors, farmers and many others.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.