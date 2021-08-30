Moreau no closer to resolution on solar law

A number of residents who live in the town’s agricultural district have spoken in favor of prohibiting solar arrays on farmland. Kusnierz said he gives their voices more credence than those who are against the proposed law but live outside the district.

“What I most care about are the individuals who reside, and the farmers who work, in the R5/ag district,” Kusnierz said. “I put a higher premium on those that are directly impacted by any change of zoning district than I do for somebody who lives in the village.”

Donohue believes most residents are against the new law as it has been drafted and argued a ban on solar panels on certain agricultural soils should be dropped.

He pointed to dozens of letters the town received during a public comment period, opposing the law as written, as evidence the legislation should be revised. The views of a few farmers should not affect how others in the agricultural district are allowed to use their land, he said.

“I certainly respect the opinions of farmers, but personally, I don’t think two or three others can dictate what others can do,” Donohue said.

Some residents have argued the panels should be placed in more industrial parts of the town.

Others have argued solar arrays provide farmers with a unique opportunity to generate revenue, which will preserve farmland and ensure it can be passed on to future generations.

