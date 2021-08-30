Moreau no closer to resolution on solar law

MOREAU — Town Board members are no closer to a resolution on a proposed solar law that has sharply divided residents in recent months.
Officials agreed Thursday to table the proposed law as they await guidance from the state’s Department of Agriculture and Markets, which is working with the state’s Energy Research Development Agency to develop policies for solar arrays on farmland.
“My recommendation to the board is that we hold off on any additional changes to the local law until we get direction on regulations from the Department of Agriculture and Markets, who is working in concert with NYSERDA to assist us in ensuring we have an appropriate local law in place,” said Supervisor Todd Kusnierz.
The law drafted by the town’s lawyer would dramatically expand where solar panels can be placed in town but prohibit large arrays on certain soils considered important to the town’s agricultural district.
Large solar arrays can be placed only in the town’s industrial park under current town law.
The proposal, nearly two years in the making, has divided some board members, particularly Kusnierz and John Donohue, who are split on whether to allow the arrays on “prime farmland” and “soils of statewide significance.”
Kusnierz contends that allowing the panels would exacerbate the decline of the town’s agricultural district and go against the Moreau Farmland Protection Plan, which was adopted in 2014 to preserve farmland for future generations.
A number of residents who live in the town’s agricultural district have spoken in favor of prohibiting solar arrays on farmland. Kusnierz said he gives their voices more credence than those who are against the proposed law but live outside the district.
“What I most care about are the individuals who reside, and the farmers who work, in the R5/ag district,” Kusnierz said. “I put a higher premium on those that are directly impacted by any change of zoning district than I do for somebody who lives in the village.”
Donohue believes most residents are against the new law as it has been drafted and argued a ban on solar panels on certain agricultural soils should be dropped.
He pointed to dozens of letters the town received during a public comment period, opposing the law as written, as evidence the legislation should be revised. The views of a few farmers should not affect how others in the agricultural district are allowed to use their land, he said.
“I certainly respect the opinions of farmers, but personally, I don’t think two or three others can dictate what others can do,” Donohue said.
Some residents have argued the panels should be placed in more industrial parts of the town.
Others have argued solar arrays provide farmers with a unique opportunity to generate revenue, which will preserve farmland and ensure it can be passed on to future generations.
