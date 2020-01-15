Moreau moves toward water district consolidation

MOREAU — The town’s six water districts, each with their own savings, assets and loan payments, may be combined by the Town Board.
The board took the first step Tuesday by hiring an engineer to create a map, plan and report on consolidating the districts into one.
It will cost $25,000, with 90% covered by a state grant.
Every water user would probably see at least a slight decrease in rates, because administrative costs would be less, Supervisor Todd Kusnierz said.
The sticking point is the huge variation in amounts of money that each district has in savings for future repairs.
Some districts have hundreds of thousands of dollars in savings. Others have nearly zero.
But under the consolidation, all of the savings — about $1 million — would be combined.
“The districts that have a lot of money, even they don’t have enough money to replace the pipes they have,” board member Gina LeClair said.
So she said it would be more fair to put all the money in one lump sum, to be used wherever it is needed.
In addition, all water users would equally share in the cost of the three water towers.
The water towers serve all the districts, but the district in which a tower is placed shoulders all of the cost to build and maintain it.
That is patently unfair, LeClair said.
“They all use the towers, but one district pays for it,” she said.
The main point of contention in the past has been that Water District 2 has paid off all of its debt, while Water District 6 is still paying for a new water tower and was not able to stay in the black until a cellphone antenna was placed on the tower. Some users of District 2 have argued that since they paid off their debt years ago, it’s not fair for them to have to take on a portion of the District 6 debt.
But the plan would have all users share in the debts.
“This seems more fair,” LeClair said.
Board members have been trying to find a way to consolidate the districts for more than three years. This is the first time they have gotten to the point of hiring an engineer to plot out the work. In the past, they've gotten bogged down over concerns about fairness to those district users who paid off their debt years ago.
