Moreau moves toward water district consolidation

MOREAU — The town’s six water districts, each with their own savings, assets and loan payments, may be combined by the Town Board.

The board took the first step Tuesday by hiring an engineer to create a map, plan and report on consolidating the districts into one.

It will cost $25,000, with 90% covered by a state grant.

Every water user would probably see at least a slight decrease in rates, because administrative costs would be less, Supervisor Todd Kusnierz said.

The sticking point is the huge variation in amounts of money that each district has in savings for future repairs.

Some districts have hundreds of thousands of dollars in savings. Others have nearly zero.

But under the consolidation, all of the savings — about $1 million — would be combined.

“The districts that have a lot of money, even they don’t have enough money to replace the pipes they have,” board member Gina LeClair said.

So she said it would be more fair to put all the money in one lump sum, to be used wherever it is needed.

In addition, all water users would equally share in the cost of the three water towers.