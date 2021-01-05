Moreau moves forward with eminent domain for sewer project

A water main on one side of Route 9 is forcing the town of Moreau to use eminent domain to get land for its sewer main on the other side of the road.

The project needed 70 easements. At this point, the town is still waiting on the last six.

After holding a public hearing via phone calls and Zoom on Monday, the Town Board is sending out “final offers” to each property owner. The town will wait 30 days before going to state Supreme Court for permission to seize the easements, paying market value for them.

The offers will be written to allow owners to sign them and then negotiate with the town for more money.

The town can’t go out to bid without all the easements in place. The project uses directional drilling, so open trenches will not be dug in front of each parcel. The lack of trenches is what persuaded some reluctant property owners to sign easements. Directional drilling is also much cheaper.

This month, the town is filing for the permits needed to begin work. Once it has the permits, the Town Board can ask for bids, if everyone has signed the easements.

Officials are still hoping to start work in the spring, they said. But if they have to go to court first, the project will be delayed.