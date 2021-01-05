Moreau moves forward with eminent domain for sewer project

A water main on one side of Route 9 is forcing the town of Moreau to use eminent domain to get land for its sewer main on the other side of the road.
The project needed 70 easements. At this point, the town is still waiting on the last six.
After holding a public hearing via phone calls and Zoom on Monday, the Town Board is sending out “final offers” to each property owner. The town will wait 30 days before going to state Supreme Court for permission to seize the easements, paying market value for them.
The offers will be written to allow owners to sign them and then negotiate with the town for more money.
The town can’t go out to bid without all the easements in place. The project uses directional drilling, so open trenches will not be dug in front of each parcel. The lack of trenches is what persuaded some reluctant property owners to sign easements. Directional drilling is also much cheaper.
This month, the town is filing for the permits needed to begin work. Once it has the permits, the Town Board can ask for bids, if everyone has signed the easements.
Officials are still hoping to start work in the spring, they said. But if they have to go to court first, the project will be delayed.
The project will take 24 to 30 months to complete, but parts will be functioning in 2022, the engineers for the project reported.
The pump station, the force main and portions of the low-pressure main on Route 9 are expected to be working next year. The mobile home parks will require extensive work, and that won’t be done until 2023.
The Town Board went through each of the six properties during Monday’s meeting, studying maps and photos that showed the geographic limitations for the sewer pipe. In each case, the engineers said there were no alternatives, because the pipe could not be placed near the town’s water main. Sewer pipes can’t be placed above water mains, because a leak could contaminate the water supply.
Only one property owner called in to object to the process.
South Glens Falls Mayor Harry Guthiel is a part owner of one property and has objected to the project for years on the grounds it is too costly. He told the board that the latest iteration of the plan, which includes a force main that is cheaper than previous plans, will make it "even harder for the average homeowner" to afford to hook up.
Gutheil has expressed concerns that longtime owners will be forced to sell because of the cost of the project, which every owner must pay even if they don't hook up. Town engineers have acknowledged this possibility, saying that many properties along Route 9 are "underutilized" and predicting that owners would make more money by selling them once a sewer line is installed.
Three property owners signed easements after learning, through a Post-Star story, that the town was seeking eminent domain.
“Right after that article ran, we had three property owners that were in my office the next day ready to sign easements. I have to thank them. There was miscommunication between my office and the property owners and they were more than willing to help out with this project,” said Supervisor Todd Kusnierz.
Those three were: Ed Kloss, for 1356 Route 9; Tom and Patricia Moffitt for 1438-1440 Route 9 and 1434 Route 9; and Henry Knoblauch for 1616 Route 9..
The town still needs:
- 1558 Route 9, owned by Orkin Exterminating Co.
- 1458 Route 9, owned by DeSantis Enterprises of Queensbury
- 1606-1608 Route 9, owned by Frank and Cindy Burt
- 1294 Route 9, owned by South Glens Falls Mayor Harry Gutheil and others
- 1535-1541 Route 9, owned by National Grid
- 2-68 Butler Rd., owned by National Grid
National Grid is reviewing the requests but hasn’t given approval yet. The town was not able to come to a deal with Gutheil, and could not reach the others.
