MOREAU — A public comment, or “privilege of the floor,” session at the most recent Moreau Town Board meeting ended abruptly with angry residents rushing the board as members left the chambers.

The chaos stemmed from a summer concert that was hosted by the South Glens Falls/Town of Moreau Chamber of Commerce and promoted on the Moreau Community Center Facebook page.

Although sponsored by the chamber, Councilmember John Donohue, who is running for re-election, financially supported the concert and was given time before the concert to address the crowd. Donohue said he did not politic beyond saying he was running and people could speak with him or others if they wished.

Moreau Town Historian Brigid Martin saw the promotion of the event on the community center page as a political act and wrote posts on her personal Facebook page condemning the use of town funds to, as she said it, “endorse,” a candidate.

This, along with a slew of other alleged “attacks” on political opponents, drew a larger-than-average group of residents to the Moreau Town Board meeting in order to voice their concerns over comments Martin made.

Prior to opening the floor to public comment at the July 20 meeting, town Supervisor Todd Kusnierz said he would not take time listening to discussions of employee performance or those that were not “germane” to town business.

The first speaker, Maureen Jackson, who distributed copies of her prepared statement to each of the board members, was stopped by Kusnierz before she began.

“It is clear that you’re talking about an employee performance or work history,” he said. “We will not have those conversations in public.”

When Jackson clarified that she was not there to comment on Martin’s performance as the town historian, but rather on comments made on her personal social media account, Kusnierz said he wouldn’t tolerate any discussion to limit someone’s freedom of speech. Under state law, a municipality does not have to hold public comment at all and may control the discussion.

“Every individual is entitled to freedom of speech,” he said. “I don’t care about social media, it has nothing to do with the operation of the town.”

Beth Wadleigh said that in a previous, private conversation, in which she expressed concern over Martin’s comments, Kusnierz informed her that Martin was not an employee of the town, but now he was saying she is.

Martin is an “officer” of the town similar to an appointed member of the planning board Kusnierz said in a follow-up interview with The Post-Star. Martin receives a $105 monthly stipend as the town historian.

Since she is not elected, anything she writes on her personal social media is protected free speech, Kusnierz said. The town currently does not have a social media policy in place for officials or employees, however a review of the employee handbook is underway.

Donna Nichols, Director of the Moreau Community Center said the center is an “apolitical entity that supports our community.” She said the calendar posting on the Facebook page was not an endorsement but was just an announcement of a concert. Similar community event announcements are regularly posted to the center’s page.

Kusnierz addressed the optics of promoting an event sponsored by a political rival through an official channel, and claimed an inference of political bias was a contributor to the negative discourse. Nichols acknowledged the inference, but made a comparison.

“I think, perhaps one of the points people are trying to make here tonight is the optics of another person that is representing the town and makes un-based accusations sometimes,” she responded, referring to the historian, Martin.

Dominick Tom spoke, first asserting that “public criticism of public figures and their employees — anyone that receives tax-payer money — is valid and constitutional.”

He then stated that he would begin reading Jackson’s full statement, and would continue even if Kusnierz adjourned the meeting.

“It’s gonna show just what kind of a tyrant you are,” Tom said.

“Listen, you drive around drunk, and you’re going to tell me how to be a…,” Kusnierz said before being interrupted by Tom.

“You will… Pardon me,” Tom exclaimed. “You are looking at a lawsuit. I’m getting a damages lawyer. I’m going to sue you, I’m suing this board.”

Later, Tom told The Post-Star that the allegation of drunk driving was a reference to a 1986 incident in Schenectady.

The audience erupted in uproar over Kusnierz’s comment, but was subdued as Tom read from Jackson’s prepared statement.

When Tom’s three minutes had expired, Kusnierz asked for a motion to adjourn the meeting, which was seconded. Immediately, Donohue called for the board to discuss the motion, but was denied as Tom refused to yield the floor.

“You are the most disrespectful person I’ve ever met,” Donohue said to Kusnierz.

As Tom continued to read, Councilmember Kyle Noonan and Councilmember Alan VanTassel voted to end the meeting. Noonan, VanTassel, and Kusnierz exited the chamber as members of the audience approached the dais to admonish their actions.