Moreau meeting about proposed fertilizer plant abruptly canceled

MOREAU — It was standing room only inside Town Hall on Tuesday evening. Filling the meeting area and spilling into the hallway were residents opposed to the Saratoga BioChar Solutions facility proposed for the Moreau Industrial Park.

The room buzzed with chatter until Planning Board Chairman Peter Jensen called the meeting to order at 7 p.m.

"Unfortunately, on his way here, one of our board members decided to injure himself and is now headed to the hospital. I need four members to hold a public meeting," Jensen said, motioning to the two men on his left.

Only three members of the board were present, causing Jensen to cancel the meeting.

"We will reschedule, I just don't know when. We will send out public notices like last time," he said.

The mention of "mailed notices" sparked comments from the crowd still seated in disbelief.

People called out, claiming notices were never received, to which the town's lawyer responded: "We are not discussing that now."

Residents attended the meeting to speak out against the proposed business moving into the town after learning about the negative impacts the first-of-its-kind in New York facility could have on neighbors and land.

Tracy Frisch, founder of the Clean Air Action Network of Glens Falls, has been researching the process involved in "refining municipal sewage sludge into agricultural fertilizer" for over a year.

While Frisch is not a Moreau resident, she is an active voice leading the opposition to the plant.

She is most concerned with the harmful chemicals that can be left behind when the sewage sludge is burned into charcoal.

According to the EPA, per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, are widely used, long-lasting chemicals, components of which break down very slowly over time. The EPA website also states that scientific studies have shown that exposure to some PFAS in the environment may be linked to harmful health effects in humans and animals.

Frisch cited an ongoing lawsuit in Maine involving farmland that has been contaminated and can no longer be used, destroying the livelihood of the farmers.

A March article in The Guardian, the British daily newspaper, explains that use of biosolids, or sewage sludge, in the fertilizer spread on the soil of Songbird Farm in Maine has resulted in "soil, drinking water, irrigation water, crops, chickens and blood (being) contaminated with high levels of the toxic chemicals."

Frisch expressed concerns over the lack of knowledge the Moreau town and planning boards have regarding PFAs and the potential long-term negative impacts.

Matt Boucher, superintendent of Putnam Central Schools and a Moreau resident of eight years, attempted to educate his neighbors and the properties surrounding the industrial park of the potential dangers the facility could pose.

"The comments at the last Planning Board meeting I attended were that the plant will release less methane and produce less of a smell than a landfill, to which I responded, 'Well, we don't currently have a landfill,'" Boucher said.

Boucher said he believes the project has been pushed forward by town Supervisor Todd Kusnierz.

"They have clients that would be less dangerous to put in the park, but the supervisor has been pushing hard for this," he said.

Boucher and Frisch met with representatives of Saratoga BioChar via Zoom and discovered the company's research was based on modeling on paper or controlled laboratory experiments.

"There are no other facilities like this in New York. There is one in New Jersey, but when they tried to build a second one, the residents came out to fight it and it did not receive approval," Boucher said.

Boucher said the biggest community concerns revolve around "trucking in sewer waste and the smell" and the toxic levels of chemicals.

"We have septic systems in Moreau. Why would they think we want to haul in other town's waste?" Boucher asked.

He said Saratoga BioChar cited the "sparse population that wouldn't be as affected" as a reason for choosing Moreau for the project.

However, Boucher said 1,000 new apartment units have been constructed in the area since the application has been under review.

The Planning Board has not set a new date for the public hearing. Residents who wish to attend are now required to do so in person after town officials ended livestreaming of meetings at the end of March.

Jana DeCamilla is a staff writer who covers Moreau, Queensbury, and Lake George. She can be reached at 518-742-3272 or jdecamilla@poststar.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.