BALLSTON SPA -- A Moreau man who was arrested for violating an order of protection twice in four months has been sentenced to a year in Saratoga County Jail.

Ivan E. Joy, 52, pleaded guilty to first-degree criminal contempt, a felony, for a Sept. 5 protective order violation in Moreau. He also was arrested on the same charge for a "domestic dispute" in May, according to State Police.

The first charge was dropped as part of a plea deal.

Saratoga County Judge James Murphy sentenced him to a year in the county jail.

