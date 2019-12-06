BALLSTON SPA -- A Moreau man who was arrested for violating an order of protection twice in four months has been sentenced to a year in Saratoga County Jail.
Ivan E. Joy, 52, pleaded guilty to first-degree criminal contempt, a felony, for a Sept. 5 protective order violation in Moreau. He also was arrested on the same charge for a "domestic dispute" in May, according to State Police.
The first charge was dropped as part of a plea deal.
Saratoga County Judge James Murphy sentenced him to a year in the county jail.
