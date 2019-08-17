{{featured_button_text}}

BALLSTON SPA -- A Moreau man who is serving a state prison term for raping a young girl pleaded guilty Friday for not registering as a sex offender.

Matthew R. Tucker, 30, pleaded guilty in connection with an April arrest by the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office.

Tucker was on parole at the time he failed to register his address with police or state officials in 2017.

He was convicted of third-degree rape in Saratoga and Warren counties in 2012 and 2013 for sexual relationships with a girl under the age of 17, and is serving a sentence in Gowanda Correctional Facility for violating parole.

