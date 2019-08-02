BALLSTON SPA -- A registered sex offender from Moreau pleaded guilty Thursday to a felony charge for not registering social media accounts with police last fall.
Austin D. Hanna, 22, pleaded guilty to failure to register as a sex offender, a felony, in connection with a May arrest by the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office.
Hanna is a Level 2 sex offender because of a 2017 conviction for sexual misconduct in Washington County, records show.
He faces up to 4 years in state prison when sentenced Oct. 3 by Saratoga County Judge James Murphy.
