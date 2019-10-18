ALBANY — A Moreau man who possessed and distributed hundreds of child pornography videos and photos pleaded guilty Friday to four federal felony charges.
Robert E. Gibeault Jr., 50, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to three charges of distribution of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography. The pleas stem from his arrest in June 2018.
Authorities said Gibeault used BitTorrent, an online file-sharing service, to distribute child pornography involving children as young as 9 years old to other users from January 2017 through September 2017.
His laptop computer contained an estimated 400 video files and 100 images, including files that he had previously distributed over BitTorrent, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Gibeault faces a minimum of 5 years and maximum of 20 years in federal prison when sentenced Feb. 11. He was being held in an unspecified jail, pending sentencing.
The case was investigated by U.S. Homeland Security Investigations with assistance from State Police and Colonie Police.
