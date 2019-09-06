MOREAU — A man from Moreau was jailed Thursday night after he was charged with felony criminal contempt, police records show.
Ivan E. Joy, 51, was arrested after State Police were called about a "domestic dispute" in Moreau around 11 p.m., according to the agency's public information website.
Joy was alleged to have violated an order of protection, resulting in a first-degree criminal contempt charge, and was also charged with misdemeanor criminal mischief for not allowing the alleged victim to use a phone to call for help, the website showed.
He was arraigned and sent to Saratoga County Jail for lack of bail.
