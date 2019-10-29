MOREAU -- A Moreau man was charged with a felony Thursday for alleged possession of cocaine, records show.
David A. Lawson, 59, was arrested by State Police on Route 9, according to the agency's public information website.
The charge alleges he possessed more than 500 milligrams of cocaine.
Lawson was also charged with non-criminal unlawful possession of marijuana.
He was released pending prosecution in Moreau Town Court.
