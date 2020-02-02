Moreau man faces felonies
0 comments

Moreau man faces felonies

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY -- A Moreau man was charged with felony driving while intoxicated after a traffic stop in Queensbury early Saturday, records show.

Joseph Packard, 36, was stopped at the intersection of Dixon Road and Burke Drive at 12:33 a.m., according to State Police.

He was found to be drunk, and because he has a prior DWI conviction within 10 years, the DWI charge was upgraded to a felony, police said.

Packard was also driving despite a suspended or revoked driver's license, which resulted in a felony charge of aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, records show.

Packard was released pending prosecution in Queensbury Town Court.

0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News