Moreau man faces felonies

QUEENSBURY -- A Moreau man was charged with felony driving while intoxicated after a traffic stop in Queensbury early Saturday, records show.
Joseph Packard, 36, was stopped at the intersection of Dixon Road and Burke Drive at 12:33 a.m., according to State Police.
He was found to be drunk, and because he has a prior DWI conviction within 10 years, the DWI charge was upgraded to a felony, police said.
Packard was also driving despite a suspended or revoked driver's license, which resulted in a felony charge of aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, records show.
Packard was released pending prosecution in Queensbury Town Court.