{{featured_button_text}}

DAY — A man from Moreau was killed Monday night in a car-motorcycle crash on North Shore Road in the town of Day, officials said.

Samir Abusen, 25, of Fortsville Road, was pronounced dead at the scene of the 7:19 p.m. collision on the road that circles the north shore of Great Sacandaga Lake, according to the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office.

Police said Abusen was headed southwest on a 2014 Honda motorcycle when he lost control and veered into the oncoming lane, where his bike collided with a Honda Civic near the intersection with Hadley Hill Road, police said. Saratoga County Sheriff Michael Zurlo said the motorcycle failed to take a curve in the road when it veered into the other lane.

The driver of the Civic, Troy L. Bush, 27, of Lake Luzerne, was not hurt.

Police said the cause of the crash remained under investigation as of Tuesday. Firefighters from Luzerne-Hadley and Edinburg and Jessup's Landing Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene.

Abusen's social media page on Linkedin showed he was a mechanical engineer who graduated from Clarkson University in 2016 and worked for General Dynamics. He was a 2012 graduate of South Glens Falls High School.

The fatality was the second near Great Sacandaga Lake in little more than 48 hours.

A 16-year-old Lake Luzerne resident, Hayden L. Bush, died Saturday morning when a car he was driving hit a tree on Antone Mountain Road in Hadley, across the lake from Monday night's crash.

Zurlo said that crash remained under investigation Tuesday, with investigators trying to figure out where Hayden Bush had been before the 2:40 a.m. collision.

Police said the Bushes involved in the two crashes did not appear to be related.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

reporter - crimes & courts, public safety and Warren County government

Don Lehman covers crime and Warren County government for The Post-Star. His work can be found on Twitter @PS_CrimeCourts and on poststar.com/app/blogs.

Load comments