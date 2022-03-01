Moreau man arrested in fatal vehicle-pedestrian incident

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — The driver who was involved in the hit-and-run incident that killed a 67-year-old retired teacher as he was walking Sunday night has been identified and arrested, police said.

The driver is John Lincoln-Lynch, 55, of Moreau, the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Tuesday night.

Lincoln-Lynch was arraigned in Wilton Town Court on Tuesday. He was charged with a felony of leaving the scene of a personal injury incident resulting in death.

Lincoln-Lynch was sent to Saratoga County Jail and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

The news release did not specify where police arrested Lincoln-Lynch.

Saratoga County Sheriff Zurlo stated: “I would like to thank the members of the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Unit, Accident Reconstruction Unit and Intelligence Unit for their hard work and dedication in bringing this case to a close. Additionally, I would like to thank the members of the public and businesses in the area for their cooperation, and for providing valuable video evidence that was of great value to the investigation.”

Paul Trombley, the victim of the hit-and-run, was a retired Glens Falls high school teacher.

He was struck Sunday evening near the intersection of Fifth and Main streets in South Glens Falls.

Trombley taught business at Glens Falls High School for over 30 years, according to Glens Falls School Superintendent Paul Jenkins. He coached junior varsity baseball and varsity wrestling, Jenkins said. “He was very well liked by students, parents and staff. He was a great guy. He always had a great joke or story to tell,” Jenkins said. “Both of my sons played baseball for him, and I know they really enjoyed having him as a coach and a mentor. It’s a very sad story. Our hearts go out to his friends and family.” Trombley retired in July 2013. Funeral services are pending. Friends and family may call from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home at 136 Main St., South Glens Falls. To leave online condolences, visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.

