Moreau looking at rail spur for mystery company

MOREAU — The mystery company that is interested in buying multiple lots at the town's nearly empty industrial park has hit some delays.

But it should file its plans in a few weeks for the January Planning Board meeting, Supervisor Todd Kusnierz said.

“I can’t tell you what it is, but I can tell you it’s millions of dollars in investment,” he said.

The company would need “heavy truck traffic” at the Industrial Park, he said.

That’s why the town and the Saratoga County Industrial Development Agency have looked into restarting the rail spur that goes along the back of yards on Fort Edward Road to the industrial park.

That feasibility study has been completed by Camoin Associates, which will present it to the IDA in January or February.

“It’s done, but the IDA has been so busy, with so many projects, that they couldn’t get on the agenda,” Kusnierz said. “A nice problem to have.”

If the study indicates it’s feasible, it would bring a significant change to the homes along that spur.

“There are homes all along (the spur) on Fort Edward Road,” Kusnierz said.