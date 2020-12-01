Moreau looking at rail spur for mystery company

MOREAU — The mystery company that is interested in buying multiple lots at the town's nearly empty industrial park has hit some delays.
But it should file its plans in a few weeks for the January Planning Board meeting, Supervisor Todd Kusnierz said.
“I can’t tell you what it is, but I can tell you it’s millions of dollars in investment,” he said.
The company would need “heavy truck traffic” at the Industrial Park, he said.
That’s why the town and the Saratoga County Industrial Development Agency have looked into restarting the rail spur that goes along the back of yards on Fort Edward Road to the industrial park.
That feasibility study has been completed by Camoin Associates, which will present it to the IDA in January or February.
“It’s done, but the IDA has been so busy, with so many projects, that they couldn’t get on the agenda,” Kusnierz said. “A nice problem to have.”
If the study indicates it’s feasible, it would bring a significant change to the homes along that spur.
“There are homes all along (the spur) on Fort Edward Road,” Kusnierz said.
In some places, the rail bed is gone, and owners generally ignore it.
“Some have decided that since it’s no longer being used then maybe they can use it as part of their property,” Kusnierz said.
But he thinks residents might welcome a slow-moving train once or twice a day.
“This company will have a significant amount of truck traffic on Fort Edward Road,” he said. “If you could cut that truck traffic in half by putting in rail service to the park, I bet the residents would be more inclined to support a slow train going in there.”
It would require a lot of work to rebuild the spur.
“That’s part of the problem, some of the bed is no longer there and the bed into the industrial park is no longer there,” he said. “Obviously there would be a redesign.”
But that redesign could allow them to place the rail behind buildings in such a way as to block noise, he said.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
