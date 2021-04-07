Moreau likely won't need eminent domain for sewer project

MOREAU — It took a formal step toward filing for eminent domain, but finally Moreau heard from National Grid.

The agency sent a letter promising to sign two easements to allow the Route 9 sewer pipe to cross the front of National Grid-owned property.

National Grid will be the last property owner to sign. Now construction is expected to begin in early May.

The town needs 70 easements to run the sewer pipe along the side of Route 9. Most owners signed quickly. A few held out until they learned that the project would use directional drilling — that meant no trenches in front of each property, which can limit access.

But for months, National Grid officials would say only that they were “reviewing” the easement request. Five other property owners also didn't sign.

Three months ago, the Town Board held a public hearing to prepare its eminent domain case. That made it clear the board was serious, and five of the six remaining owners signed.

Just not National Grid.

Finally, on Tuesday of last week, the Town Board voted unanimously to take the next step: filing court papers at state Supreme Court.