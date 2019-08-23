MOREAU — The Moreau Lake State Park beach has reopened, because an algal bloom has cleared up.
The state parks department reports that a harmful algal bloom has subsided and water quality tests are clear.
Visitors should refrain from swimming in other areas of the lake, and keep their pets out of the lake. Cyanobacteria in algal blooms can be fatal to pets.
Moreau Lake State Park is now operating on a reduced late season schedule. The swimming area will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Sunday, and close during the week, before reopening Saturday, Aug. 31 for Labor Day weekend.
Guarded swimming is available during the week at nearby Saratoga Spa State Park.
