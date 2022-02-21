 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Moreau Lake State Park staying busy this winter

Moreau Lake State Park

About 40 people took to the ice at Moreau Lake State Park on Sunday for some skating. The rink is open daily for free and offers skates to use for free as well.

 David Blow, Special to The Post-Star

MOREAU — Moreau Lake State Park was hopping Sunday with dog walkers along the access road, ice fisherman in the middle and skaters along the shore.

About 40 people were at the beach area, where for the first time park workers have cleared off a rink on the lake.

Some were clearly first-timers, some were couples skating and there were a lot kids on the ice using a PVC pipe device to push and keep their balance. The devices were made by Park Manager Al LaFountain, according to park worker Donna Fortner.

Fortner was busy earlier in the day clearing snow from the oval rink with a “man plow,” basically a larger people-powered shovel.

She said though most of the people there were probably local, she said she knew of people from Florida and Russia among the mix.

She also said the recent warm weather and snow did a number on the ice, which prior to that was pristine, she said.

“We had to work to get it back to this,” she said, acknowledging that there were some rough spots.

People are also reading…

Some moms weren’t skating and were choosing to hang out near some fire pits to stay warm in the biting wind.

Fortner, a 27-year bus driver, said maintaining the ice and seeing people enjoy it is a nice change from driving bus. She said people were kind of cheering her on earlier in the day when she was clearing off the ice — and thanking her.

“They were saying things like, ‘You’re doing such a nice job, thank you,’” Fortner said. “It’s fun.”

The park is open all week, skating is free and skates are available to use well. There are porta-potties, and fire pits to stay warm.

