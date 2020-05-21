Moreau Lake State Park opening for swimming Friday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MOREAU — The state will open 16 beaches across the state for swimming beginning Friday, including one in the Capital Region — the beach at Moreau Lake State Park.

The swimming area will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Beachgoers are reminded to practice social distancing, respect the rules and do their part to keep parks, beaches and public lands open and safe for everyone, officials said in a news release announcing the beach openings on Thursday.

State Park Police and operations staff will be patrolling beaches, boardwalks and parking fields to ensure compliance with social distancing and crowd-control measures. Anyone who does not adhere to this guidance will be requested to leave the beach or park, officials said.

Anyone parking outside of designated areas will be ticketed. Check parks.ny.gov, and 511 for park capacity closure alerts. Concession stands are closed. Beach-goers should bring their own water and snacks.

The state set forth the following protocols: