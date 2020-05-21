Moreau Lake State Park opening for swimming Friday

MOREAU — The state will open 16 beaches across the state for swimming beginning Friday, including one in the Capital Region — the beach at Moreau Lake State Park.
The swimming area will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Beachgoers are reminded to practice social distancing, respect the rules and do their part to keep parks, beaches and public lands open and safe for everyone, officials said in a news release announcing the beach openings on Thursday.
State Park Police and operations staff will be patrolling beaches, boardwalks and parking fields to ensure compliance with social distancing and crowd-control measures. Anyone who does not adhere to this guidance will be requested to leave the beach or park, officials said.
Anyone parking outside of designated areas will be ticketed. Check parks.ny.gov, and 511 for park capacity closure alerts. Concession stands are closed. Beach-goers should bring their own water and snacks.
The state set forth the following protocols:
- Visit only with members of your immediate household
- Maintain 6 feet of distance with others while swimming and on beaches and boardwalks
- Keep beach blankets and chairs at least 10 feet apart from others
- Wear a mask when unable to maintain social distance
- Refrain from group activities
State Parks will be putting the following restrictions in effect:
- Reducing normal summer season capacity by 50% by limiting parking and other means of entry
- Prohibiting group contact activities, including contact sports
- Reducing capacity in indoor areas such as changing areas, locker rooms, restrooms by 50%
- Closing all beachfront concessions and areas of social gathering
- Implementing measures to maintain social distance for both employees and visitors, including signage, distance markers, directional arrows and physical barriers
- Requiring masks must be worn by all employees and visitors when social distancing is not possible
- Conducting frequent cleaning and disinfection for restrooms and frequ
- ently touched surfaces
As part of their lifeguard training and recertification, all state park lifeguards are trained to practice “universal precautions” related to infectious diseases. As part of this training, State Parks has added COVID-19 informational training, including appropriate precautions to ensure lifeguards disinfect and sanitize all equipment and surfaces such as lifeguard stands.
