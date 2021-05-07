Moreau Industrial Park solar developer details decommissioning plan

MOREAU — The company that would become the second business ever to move into the Moreau Industrial Park has submitted its solar decommissioning plan.
That was the main requirement Nexamp and Baker Falls Solar LLC had not met at the last Planning Board meeting.
Nexamp would buy three parcels in the industrial park to set up 13 acres of solar panels, connecting directly to the National Grid substation next to the parcels. The industrial park is the only location in town at which a commercial solar panel array is currently allowed.
The plan is on the board’s agenda for the May 17 meeting, which will be conducted by Zoom.
The board must decide if the decommissioning plan and the bond offered for the cost of it is appropriate and reasonable. If the board isn’t sure, Nexamp has agreed to pay for a third-party consultant to analyze the plan.
The sticking point is the cost. While Nexamp said it would be “unlikely” that the company would not be able to remove the solar panel array at the end of its useful life, the company is offering a bond to cover the expense in case the town has to take care of it. The Planning Board must decide whether the bond is large enough.
Nexamp included an actual bid for the cost of taking down a solar installation and returning the property to meadow. That installation, which is twice the size of the one proposed in Moreau, cost $190,000 to remove.
Nexamp used that and other bids to estimate the cost of the decommissioning. Then it added 5% contingency and $3,000 for legal costs. That totaled $109,000.
The company also subtracted the likely value of the metal that could be sold after decommissioning, which it calculated at $34,000, about a third of the total cost of the work.
Then Nexamp added 25% in an effort to estimate what the cost of the decommissioning would be in 20 years.
In total, the company offered a bond of $94,892, the total cost of the work after salvaging metal and other items.
Nexamp said in its application that it is overestimating the cost and underestimating the value of reselling parts of the array.
The average salvage value for scrap metal from solar panel arrays is $23,475 per megawatt, Nexamp said. The company’s proposal assumes only $10,000 per megawatt.
Scrap metal prices fluctuate widely, so it’s difficult to predict what they might be decades from now.
“A significant portion of the components that comprise the facility will include recyclable or re-saleable components, including copper, aluminum, galvanized steel and modules. Due to their re-sale monetary value, these components will be dismantled, disassembled, and recycled rather than being demolished and disposed of,” the company said in its application.
The concrete used in the pads for the solar panel supports would be removed, and the gravel for the internal roads would be taken out as well. Then the site would be graded flat and hydroseeded to return the site to its current state.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.