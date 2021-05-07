Moreau Industrial Park solar developer details decommissioning plan

MOREAU — The company that would become the second business ever to move into the Moreau Industrial Park has submitted its solar decommissioning plan.

That was the main requirement Nexamp and Baker Falls Solar LLC had not met at the last Planning Board meeting.

Nexamp would buy three parcels in the industrial park to set up 13 acres of solar panels, connecting directly to the National Grid substation next to the parcels. The industrial park is the only location in town at which a commercial solar panel array is currently allowed.

The plan is on the board’s agenda for the May 17 meeting, which will be conducted by Zoom.

The board must decide if the decommissioning plan and the bond offered for the cost of it is appropriate and reasonable. If the board isn’t sure, Nexamp has agreed to pay for a third-party consultant to analyze the plan.

The sticking point is the cost. While Nexamp said it would be “unlikely” that the company would not be able to remove the solar panel array at the end of its useful life, the company is offering a bond to cover the expense in case the town has to take care of it. The Planning Board must decide whether the bond is large enough.