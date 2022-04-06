Moreau Industrial Park projects advancing

MOREAU — The Moreau Industrial Park currently houses one business, but the Hexion plant may soon have two new neighbors.

Bakers Falls Solar LLC has been before the Moreau town and planning boards since the spring of 2021, with plans for a 13-acre solar array in the town's industrial park.

The Boston-based company is in the final stage of review in the town after a year of negotiation and meetings.

The 2.5-megawatt solar project could be constructed within six months of approval, according to the plans submitted by the company.

The Planning Board opened a public hearing on the proposal on Aug. 16, 2021, that remains open, with the opportunity for residents to write letters and emails in support or against the plans.

The project will be put to a final vote in front of the Planning Board on April 18 at 7 p.m. in Moreau Town Hall. Board meetings in Moreau are no longer livestreamed on the town's website.

Also going before the Planning Board at the meeting is Saratoga BioChar Solutions LLC, a carbon fertilizer manufacturing company.

BioChar's plans include a $12 million carbon fertilizer plant proposed in the industrial park.

The plant would feature a wood chip receiving and processing center, which would service the town of Moreau and Saratoga County, to be built during the first phase of a three-phase construction plan.

The April 18 meeting is the second public hearing held by the Planning Board on the project.

The company has come before the town and planning boards with multiple presentations on the minimal environmental or residential impacts the facility would have. The proposal is now in the final stage of approval.

