Moreau Industrial Park looking at new occupants

MOREAU — A drive through the Moreau Industrial Park feels more like a scenic drive between forgotten fields than a space designed for industrial warehouses and factories. Families can be seen walking their dogs on the dead-end road leading to a cul-de-sac with only one driveway attached or into the trees posted with “no dumping” signs.

Piles of stone and concrete left behind by the highway department can be seen on one of the snow-covered lots across from large industrial power lines on metal towers that stretch beyond visibility, as smoke billows from the only factory on the land.

The park has been grossly underused since $1 million was spent by taxpayers to install water, sewer, electricity and natural gas lines to encourage businesses to occupy the land donated to the town by National Grid in the 1990s.

The land is located on Farnan Road, set back from Bluebird Road and nestled behind clumps of dense trees with 243 acres currently separated into lots ranging in size from 2.7 to 26.9 acres. The town of Moreau shares the property with Moreau Industrial LLC. The town owns 13 lots, with the remaining 14 belonging to the Moreau Industrial LLC.

Currently, the park houses just one business, Hexion Inc., a specialty chemical plant that produces adhesive and epoxy solutions.

Town Supervisor Todd Kusnierz suggests the location may be the reason behind businesses shying away from the potential opportunity.

“We couldn’t be further from the interstate here. Companies are often looking at Route 9 as a potential location, where zoning doesn’t always allow for the buildings desired,” he said, motioning to the land around him.

Due to the recent growth in the town of Moreau, over the past two years multiple companies have expressed interest in purchasing lots in the almost vacant park, Kusnierz said.

“The biggest appeal is the land is shovel-ready. Companies won’t have to worry about sewer, water or power, it’s all here,” Kusnierz said. “If you look at the most recent census, Moreau is one of the fastest-growing towns in the state. We have great schools and low taxes. It’s an ideal location for investments.”

The recent interest in the land could be attributed to a shift in the focus of the town and the future of Moreau, according to Kusnierz.

“Thirty years ago, the town wanted to bring in businesses that would create jobs. The reality is, technology has completely transformed the way industrial manufacturing is done. Now it’s about what these businesses will bring to the town in terms of new industries and investments for the town of Moreau,” he said.

Most recently, Cerrone Builders and Nexamp Inc., which have not been allowed to build in other locations in the town, are seeking approval to purchase some of the available industrial lots.

After being denied the use of farmland, Nexamp, a solar energy company based in Boston, submitted plans to the Moreau Planning Board seeking approval for a solar array to be built in the industrial park. The 2.5-megawatt project would involve the construction of a tracking solar array, which moves with the sun from east to west, unlike most stationary solar panels.

The energy company currently has 30 projects across the state under development.

The company has met some pushback from the Planning Board and came before the Town Board last week to negotiate terms of the plans for the solar array. The Planning Board was most concerned with the aftermath, asking: What would become of the land with the panels once the company has moved on?

Michael Cucchiara, vice president of business development, assured the town that the company would not only purchase the land, but would also complete the construction and maintain ownership of the property for the next 25 years.

“I think what sets us apart from other developers is that we are not just a developer or a construction firm. We own our projects from start to finish. We develop, own and operate, and recruit our subscribers, both residential and corporate. We stay with the project for the life of it, that’s our business,” Cucchiara said.

Kusnierz said the hopes are that the solar energy project would become an asset in the park and provide power to the other facilities occupying the land.

Cerrone Builders had been looking to construct a 30,000-square-foot, $4 million warehouse to serve as a marijuana growing and processing facility on Route 9 in Moreau. The lot the company first looked at was not zoned for the type of building the contractors were hoping to construct.

The plans submitted by Cerrone Builders now express intent to construct a single-story manufacturing building on a 2.7-acre lot in the park, according to the most recent documents.

Saratoga Biochar Solutions will also go before the Town Board and the community this month to obtain approval for a $12 million carbon fertilizer plant proposed in the park. The plans include a wood chip receiving and processing center, which will service the town of Moreau and Saratoga County, to be built during phase one of construction to immediately begin benefiting the town.

The factory would be built in three phases and have a low impact on the environment, according to company representatives.

Kusnierz said business was his mission when he was elected as town supervisor four years ago and growth in the town will continue while he is in office.

“I have served on the board for 20 years. When I became supervisor, I vowed to be an ambassador for business in the town of Moreau. I would love to see this park fill up, no question,” he said.

